Will Lionel Messi leave Inter Miami on loan? Argentina superstar reveals post-MLS season plan amid Barcelona return rumours

Inter Miami and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has revealed his post-MLS season plan amid rumours of a potential return to Barcelona on loan.

Messi arrived at Inter Miami in July

Herons failed to reach MLS playoffs

Barcelona return mooted

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi joined Inter Miami after the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and has hit 11 goals in his first 13 appearances for the MLS outfit. The 36-year-old inspired Miami to glory in the inaugural Leagues Cup and helped them reach the final of the U.S. Open Cup, but he has missed five of the club's last six matches through injury. Tato Martino's side ultimately failed to secure a spot in the MLS playoffs as Messi struggled for fitness, and their 2023 season will end after a double-header against Charlotte over the next four days. Messi has been tipped to re-join Barcelona on loan during the MLS off-season to keep his fitness levels up, but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ruled out the possibility after his latest appearance for Argentina.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he could leave Inter Miami on loan after scoring twice for Argentina in a 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Peru, Messi replied: "No. I will train, I will play our upcoming match [against Charlotte FC] and I will try to get here [to the national team] in the best possible way for November."

The World Cup winner added: "After that, I will enjoy the holidays in Argentina. It's the first time that I am going to have more days off in December, with the holidays, with peace of mind, with my people. In January, I will return again to do preseason. Start from scratch and prepare as best as possible as always."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi also expressed his disappointment over Miami's failure to reach the MLS playoffs, while lamenting the exhausting competition schedule. "It's really a shame. We came very close," he said. "I missed the last few games, we had several injuries. The month of July was very hard for us, we played every three days, we travelled."

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami are set to welcome Charlotte to DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen whether Messi will be available after travelling back from Argentina duty. He will, however, be expected back in Martino's lineup when the two teams meet again three days later.