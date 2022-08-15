Will Ferrell sent Bale personal message telling him to join LAFC from Real Madrid

The Anchorman star is a keen football fan and has a stake in LAFC

Hollywood star Will Ferrell played a role in Gareth Bale's surprise move to Los Angeles FC, sending the forward a personalised message asking him to join the club. Ferrell is part of LAFC's star-studded ownership group, which also includes NBA legend Magic Johnson and former USWNT star Mia Hamm.

Bale has added further glamour to the franchise, with the Welshman signing a 12-month contract back in June.

Prior to agreeing to join LAFC, the former Real Madrid man had been linked with hometown club Cardiff City, but the club's ownership were successful in tempting him over to the United States.

How Ferrell helped convince Bale join LAFC?

LAFC co-president John Thorrington explained the film star's role in the transfer during an interview with the PA News Agency.

"I can't remember exactly what stage in the conversation it was but he did receive a personal message from Will Ferrell," Thorrington said.

"We have an amazing group of owners, who are very committed to delivering on these lofty ambitions."

Bale's other reasons for joining

"I will tell you the absolute, honest truth, until I saw a signature I never believed it would happen," Thorrington added.

"But everything trended positively throughout and it was a fairly linear process. It was sort of step by step. He had some questions and we would bring in that expert to talk about it - whether that would be our strength and conditioning staff, whether it was bringing an owner into the conversation.

"We just had probably five, six conversations, and I think each got us a step closer to the deal. We were a totally different opportunity and I was not surprised to hear there was competition in Europe.

"But I think what helped is Gareth's knowledge of LA, getting to know what the club offered, which was unique relative to the other options, and we were grateful that the stars aligned, and we're able to do."

How has Bale started at LAFC?

Bale has got off to a strong start in MLS, netting twice in just 96 minutes of action so far and ending up on the winning side in each of his four league appearances.

He netted a stunner for LAFC earlier this month, motoring past two Real Salt Lake players before cutting inside and firing a left-footed shot into the back of the net.