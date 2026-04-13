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Wilfred Genee Arjen Robben Voetbalprimeur
Jeroen van Poppel

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Wilfred Genee saw the clash with the “utterly annoying” Arjen Robben coming

The touchline clash between Wilfred Genee and Arjen Robben—during an amateur match featuring their sons—remains a talking point. As Valentijn Driessen notes in De Telegraaf’s Kick-off podcast, the altercation comes as no surprise.

Robben, coach of FC Groningen’s Under-14 side, saw his team lose 1-0 to league leaders Viktoria, where Genee’s son plays. After the match, a dispute flared between Robben and the referee, and Genee stepped in.

Robben, clearly irritated, brushed Genee aside and snapped, “You’re not getting involved.”

Driessen adds that Genee had anticipated trouble: “Last week he said, ‘My son is playing against Arjen Robben’s team; Robben is awful to watch on the touchline—not just passionate, but downright annoying, toward referees and everyone else.’ ”

“So, well, that turned out to be true, because now Robben was at it again with the referee.”

Driessen reserves his harshest criticism for Robben: “And then he just shoves Genee. As if that’s perfectly normal. A fine example for a youth coach.”



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