Wigan provide Solomon-Otabor injury update ahead of Burton Albion clash

The English winger of Nigerian descent has been out of action for the Latics since October following his knock in a league game

Viv Solomon-Otabor will not be available for Wigan Athletic’s League One encounter against Burton Albion on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old has been out injured following his setback in a league outing against Plymouth Argyle on October 24.

In the 1-1 draw against Ryan Lowe’s Pilgrims at the DW Stadium, the Nigeria prospect fell awkwardly on his right ankle six minutes after kick-off, before he was replaced by Will Keane.

More teams

Since then he has been out of action - missing fixtures against Milton Keynes Dons, Northampton Town, Blackpool, Chorley, Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United, Bristol Roers, Lincoln City, Sunderland, Accrington Stanley, Rochdale, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town – as Leam Richardson’s men continue their battle against relegation.

The forward is undergoing treatment for the problem which has kept him out for over eight weeks.

With Richardson’s team set to tackle fellow relegation strugglers at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday, the club disclosed that Solomon-Otabor alongside Harry McHugh, Gavin Massey, and Lee Evans will play no part against Jake Buxton’s Brewers, while his compatriot Emeka Obi is expected to start from the bench.

“Latics continue to be without midfielder Lee Evans, who has started the rehabilitation on his knee injury, as well as young midfielder Harry McHugh who has been sidelined recently,” a statement from Wigan website read.

“Forward Viv Solomon-Otabor has been progressing with his comeback from a long-term issue, having started gym work over the past couple of weeks, whilst fellow winger Gavin Massey is aiming for a return to action soon.

“Striker Kyle Joseph was a substitute in Latics' 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town on Boxing Day, as Latics made one change from the previous game, with Matty Palmer making his successful comeback from injury against Salop.”

Article continues below

Solomon-Otabor’s contract at the English team will end in January 2021 after joining the DW Stadium giants from Bulgarian side CSKA Moscow.

He arrived at a time when Wigan had faced the agony of relegation from the Championship after going into administration and having 12 points deducted.

On the international scene, the player received his first call up for Nigeria in October 2019, as a replacement for the injured Samuel Kalu for a friendly against Brazil in Singapore, where he was an unused substitute.