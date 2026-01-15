How to buy Wicked The Musical tickets in Dubai: Dates, prices, resale & more

Keeping the momentum alive, Dubai Opera is set to host the spectacular musical Wicked, as the legendary Broadway sensation finally makes its long-awaited debut in Dubai. One of the most successful musicals in theatre history, Wicked brings world-class storytelling, unforgettable music, and breathtaking performances to the heart of the city’s cultural scene.

Originally introduced as a novel before taking Broadway by storm in 2003, Wicked reimagines the story of The Wizard of Oz from a bold new perspective. The musical explores the powerful friendship between Elphaba, the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch, revealing the untold story behind two of the most iconic characters in musical theatre. Audiences are treated to timeless hits such as 'Defying Gravity,' 'Popular,' and 'For Good,' songs that have helped define a generation of Broadway fans.

Whether you’re a lifelong Wicked fan or experiencing the magic for the first time, GOAL will help you secure Wicked musical tickets in Dubai for an unforgettable experience.

When is Wicked The Musical in Dubai?

The acclaimed Broadway musical Wicked will be performed at the Dubai Opera Complex from 28 January to 15 February, offering multiple show dates across a limited run. Showtimes vary by day, with performances scheduled at 2:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 7:30 PM, and 8:00 PM GST, depending on the date.

To avoid missing out, fans are strongly advised to double-check the exact performance time when booking, as show schedules and availability vary throughout the run. With demand expected to be high, securing your Wicked tickets at Dubai Opera early is the best way to guarantee your preferred date and seating, especially for the 14 February performance, which coincides with Valentine’s Day.

Date Location Tickets Jan 28 until Feb 15, 2026 Dubai Opera Complex Tickets

Where to buy Wicked The Musical tickets in Dubai Opera?

Securing your tickets for the Wicked musical at Dubai Opera is easy when you know where to look.

Official primary ticket sellers, such as Dubai Opera’s box office and authorized platforms, are the safest way to get your seats for the show.

For fans looking for last-minute tickets or potentially better deals, reputable resale platforms are also an option. Sites like StubHub offer tickets starting from AED 310, giving you the chance to experience the magic of Wicked live in Dubai without missing out.

How much are Wicked The Musical tickets at Dubai Opera?

Ticket prices for Wicked The Musical at Dubai Opera vary significantly depending on the ticket type, seating category, and where you purchase them from.

Official ticket pricing for the Dubai run generally starts from around AED 250-AED 275 for value seats in the upper levels, with prices typically rising for better views and premium seating.

Mid‑range and premium seats are priced higher, often ranging from approximately AED 350 up to AED 850AED 950, depending on the date, seat location, and performance schedule.

Secondary ticket markets like StubHub can fluctuate based on demand and availability. Resale platforms and third‑party sellers sometimes list tickets above or below official prices, especially for in‑demand show dates or last‑minute bookings.

It’s important to remember that resale prices are determined by individual sellers and reflect real‑time market demand, so they can change rapidly.

Always check multiple platforms and authorized sellers to compare prices and ensure you’re getting the best possible deal for your desired show and seating.

What to know about Wicked The Musical?

While Wicked The Musical has already captivated millions of theatre-goers across Broadway, the West End, and stages around the world, it remains one of the most celebrated and enduring musicals of all time.

This iconic production is a standalone phenomenon in musical theatre, offering audiences a fresh perspective on The Wizard of Oz by exploring the untold story of two unforgettable characters: Elphaba, the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch.

Since its Broadway premiere in 2003, Wicked has been a monumental success. The musical has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, entertained more than 60 million fans, and earned a place among the highest-grossing musicals in history.

Wicked continues to redefine live theatre by combining stunning visuals, complex characters, and breathtaking performances with a story that resonates across generations. For anyone who loves musicals, Wicked is a must-see production, a show that has consistently set the standard for excellence in musical theatre worldwide.

Should I use ticket resellers?

Ticket resellers can be an excellent option for securing last-minute tickets to sold-out or high-demand events like Wicked The Musical.

Platforms like StubHub offer buyer guarantees, providing a layer of security. While prices on these sites can sometimes be higher than face value due to demand, they can also offer competitive deals, especially as the event date approaches.

When using resellers, always ensure the platform is reputable, check reviews, and understand their buyer protection policies to ensure a smooth and secure transaction.