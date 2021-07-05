'Why would I lie when I need people to help me?' - Ex-Super Eagle Siasia responds to Dare

The former striker has been vocal about the problems he has been facing saying he has not been treated well

Ex-Nigeria coach and player Samson Siasia has clarified his initial allegations against the government which Minister of Sports Sunday Dare questioned.

The government official, Dare said the former striker had been helped and that the statements made by Siasia had no facts.

"Why would I lie when I need people to help me? I can't begin to cause confusion when I actually need sympathy and help from people," Siasia said as quoted by All Africa.

"If I said anything in an interview that he disagreed with, he could have invited me to talk, not by going to the public and start embarrassing ourselves. I have very serious issues to worry about... those are the things I am worried about.

"I am disappointed. They should have taken the plea to the President and told him, this is one of our sons and he needs help. The President ought to know what is going on. I served this country.

"I won two Olympic medals [as coach], up until now, no handshake; I have trained more than 30 players for this country. Two Olympic medals and to date they have not told me what they would do, with all my players. Nothing."

The 53-year-old went on to explain his relationship with Dare, insisting there are no personal differences.

"With due respect to the minister and his office, since I met him, he has been very nice to me," Siasia continued.

"Why would I have a problem with him? He has tried his best to help me, that is what I am saying. But the position I maintain is that the Federal Government of Nigeria did not back me when I needed help most. I am not a liar.

"So I don't understand which standpoint the minister is coming from. I only said the government did not assist me when I was in trouble with Fifa. I believe he is taking this fight now like his own fight because he is the one representing the government. That is the way I look at it. But I don't lie. That is not fair to me, calling me a liar."