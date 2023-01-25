Explained: Why Harry Maguire was left out of Man Utd Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest

Harry Maguire was absent from the Manchester United squad for their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest due to suspension.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils captain was not part of the United squad that visited Forest to contest the first leg of their Carabao Cup tie.

WHY WAS HE ABSENT? Maguire was ineligible for the midweek encounter because he was booked during their matches against Aston Villa and Charlton in previous rounds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has been reduced to a minimal role at United this season. The centre-back started has two matches in the Carabao Cup and has been involved in the starting XI in the Premier League on just four occasions.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR UNITED: After they face Forest on Wednesday, United will take on Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.