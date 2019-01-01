Why Vipers SC must work very hard to get a win vs URA FC – Golola

The Venoms coach explains the reason why they have to win their league match against the Tax Collectors on Tuesday

Vipers SC coach Edward Golola has reiterated the importance of getting a win against rivals Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC in a league match on Tuesday.

The Venoms are currently topping the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) and will be keen to extend their stay at the top when they come up against the Tax Collectors at St Mary’s Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the top of the bill clash, Golola has stressed the reason why his side must get a win in the fixture.

“We face them [URA] at the right time and am confident we can make this happen,” Golola told the club’s official website.

“We are in the final bend of the first round and it’s also the most important part of our year, so this game will not be like any other for us. We have to win it to stay focused. “

Since beating them 1-0 in 2017 en route to winning the title, the Venoms have not won a fixture involving these two sides, including the last two meetings at Kitende.

The corresponding encounter at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende, ended 2-1 in URA’s favour after Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu and Dickens Victor Kilama gave the Tax Collectors a two-goal cushion before Hamis Diego Kizza pulled one back for Vipers.

URA recruited massively before the start of this season, however, their performances on the pitch have left a lot to be desired, putting pressure on the technical team led by coach Sam Ssimbwa to reciprocate the investment with good results.

They lie in a distant 10th position on the league log having a meagre 14 points out of the 10 matches played with only eight goals scored, which is a clear indication of a shortfall in comparison to their known standards.

However, despite sitting in a poor position, they are unbeaten in the last five matches and always rise up to the occasion whenever faced with Vipers.

Should Vipers win this tie, they will stretch their lead at top of the table to six points over second-placed BIDCO Bull FC.