Why UPL title with KCCA FC does not excite me much - BUL FC's Esenu

The striker played a minor role when he featured as the Kampala club conquered the competition last season

BUL FC forward Musa Esenu has explained why his stint at Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) was not as successful.

Esenu made his name as one of the strikers with great potential while at Soana FC - before the club changed names to Tooro United - and he was nominated for the Young Player of the Season award since he scored eight goals in the second round of the Uganda Premier League (UPL)

He then moved to Vipers SC but did not settle, before being on the move once again and landed at Kirinya Jinja SS (now Busoga United FC).

At the club, Esenu got rejuvenated under his former MUBS and Tooro United coach and his exploits saw KCCA interested in acquiring his services.

He, however, never got enough time on the pitch and moved to his current club, BUL.

Although he won the league with the Kassasiro Boys last season, he does not feel it as much of an achievement considering his small contribution.

“I was definitely excited when I made the move to KCCA because it is one of the best teams in the country and I thought it was my time to make a big step in my career,” Esenu told Kawowo Sports.

“But like you know, players always want to be on the pitch playing. If you are not featuring, you lose morale and patience.

“Of course, I have a league medal because KCCA won the league last season but personally, I want to celebrate something I have worked for.

"I didn’t get so much playing time and therefore my impact is not felt.”

The move from KCCA to BUL might have been seen as a step backwards, but he is quick to say it was the best decision.

“I believe this move was important for my career. I still had one year on my contract at KCCA but opted to move because it is what I needed at the time," he explains.

“I wanted to be at a place where they believe in me and get more playing time.”

Esenu had six goals and four assists when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.