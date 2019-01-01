Why Uganda Premier League will take a 45-day break

The top flight league will not kick-off as earlier planned as the country will take part in the African Nations Championship

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) is set to experience a lengthy break going by the draft fixtures released by the league body.

According to the draft fixture, the league is set to take a 45-day break to allow the country to prepare for the sixth edition of the African Nations Championship (Chan).

The tournament is set to run April 4-25 in Cameroon next year following continental governing body Caf’s decision to move the tournament from January.

The competition directly affects domestic leagues across the continent with only players who are active in their respective national championships and qualified to play in the ongoing season eligible.

According to Daily Monitor, this could now have a profound effect at both ends of the league table with the final four games of the season set to be played starting May 5, 2020.

Vipers SC finished top at the halfway point of the campaign amassing 36 points after 15 games.

The points tally for the three-time league winners is four more than that of current champions KCCA FC, who finished second. Bul, who will start the second round in the third position following an impressive first-round are a further three points behind on 29 while record 16-time league champions are fourth nine points behind Vipers.

Leaders Vipers, who start the second round with a home game against Kyetume FC have an away fixture against Tooro, who host Bright Stars before tricky games away to Express and a home game against Police.

KCCA, who are chasing a 14th league crown on the other hand play host to Busoga before travelling to Wakiso Giants and in Arua to play Onduparaka and then wrap up the season against Bul.

Police, Bright Stars, and Proline will start the second round as the bottom three teams.