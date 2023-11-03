Explained: Why Serbia fans have been banned from team's last Euro 2024 qualifier

A UEFA ruling has banned Serbian fans from attending their last Euro qualifying home game against Bulgaria on November 19.

Serbian FA sanctioned by UEFA

Will not allow spectators in their next home game

Serbia to challenge the decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The apex governing body of the sport in Europe has mandated that Serbia will have to play with only children under 14 years in the stands as a result of fans' misconduct during a previous match against Montenegro on October 17 at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. The Serbian Football Association has also been fined €89,250 in connection with this incident.

Montenegro's football federation had also been punished for "racist behaviour" during a game in Belgrade in October when Serbia emerged triumphant by a 3-1 scoreline.

Notably, Serbia has faced a total of €144,250 in fines for crowd issues in their last two matches. UEFA had previously restricted fan attendance when Serbia hosted Hungary in September and had also imposed fines for “failure to take action against black-market ticket sellers”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Serbian FA remains defiant and has confirmed that they would appeal against the ban, with "all legal means" available so that fans are allowed at the newly built stadium in Leskovac.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We will ask for a postponement or mitigation of it, in order to create the best possible atmosphere at the newly built stadium in Leskovac and provide full support to our national team,” a statement from the Serbian FA read.

"Regardless of the outcome of the appeal, the stadium in Leskovac will certainly be filled to capacity, because the rules allow the presence of the youngest fans up to 14 years old."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Serbia will return to action against Belgium on November 15 in a friendly before hosting Bulgaria a few days later on the 19th.