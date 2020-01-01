Why Proline FC's Anukani wishes to join KCCA FC

The youngster was outstanding for the relegated club when the league was cancelled with five matches remaining

Proline FC striker Bright Anukani has declared an interest to play for Kampala Capital City Authority FC one day.

Anukani's individual performance has seen him being linked with a move away from Proline and the 19-year-old hopes for a chance at the local heavyweights.

Proline, alongside Maroons FC and Tooro United, were relegated to the Fufa Big League after the country's FA cancelled the leagues due to the ongoing lockdown imposed by the government as a containment of the coronavirus.

“Despite the loyalty that I have for Proline, the only other team I would wish to play for locally is KCCA, [they] suit my style of play,” Anukani told Football256.

The 2019 Airtel Fufa Awards nominee has revealed why he thinks he would be at the right place should the KCCA move ever happen.

“It would also be a comfortable environment given that most of my friends like [Herbert] Achai, [Filbert] Obenchan, and [Sadat] Anaku play there,” he continued.

“They are young and talented lads with whom I can play perfectly with given that version of ball possession and passing game, playing under coach [Mike] Mutebi would also be a good thing for my career growth.”

The forward says the Uganda Cup defending champions going down can only be blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

“It [relegation] is really bitter to swallow, as an individual and just like my other colleagues we were all determined to bounce back and fight for our survival, only for Covid-19 to interrupt with our plans,” said Anukani.

The star is worried the relegation to the second-tier might hamper his ambition of playing for the national team especially after winning the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup last year.

“Yeah, I am chasing a dream of one time playing in the senior Cranes team other than the B side which may be hard to achieve while playing in the Big League,” the Ugandan concluded.

“But I have good management and still under contract with Proline, I am sure they will make a decision on what’s best for me.

“When the situation goes back to normal, we’ll see what happens next, if there’s a move that meets their demands, but if it’s not there, I’ll stay here and fight to bring back the team to the UPL.”

The youngsters' contract at his current club is expected to expire in May 2021.