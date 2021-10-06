Why Orlando Pirates attacker Pule could be key for Bafana Bafana

Having been reinstated into the Bafana Bafana squad, Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Vincent Pule may end up playing an important role for his country against Ethiopia on Saturday.

Bafana will be boosted by their 1-0 win over Ghana in their previous match, although playing away in what could be hostile conditions is an entirely different proposition and a defeat could potentially knock the wind out of South Africa's sails.

So far Bafana boss Broos has been brave and had opted for a youthful national team, while leaving out some big names including the likes of Themba Zwane, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Andile Jali and Thulani Serero.

When it comes to tough away games though, experience can be key, which is why it may make sense to start Pule (who has just come back to his best form for Pirates and was not included for the opening two qualifying matches), on Saturday.





Of all the attackers - Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), and Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates), Pule is the most experienced, especially in terms of playing in African club competition, albeit, like the other forwards, he only has a couple of senior caps for his country.

His temperament, together with his current good form, would surely make him a potential starter - perhaps in the number 10 role, supporting either his club-mate Mabasa, or Hlongwane, who netted against Ghana's Black Stars and would be eager to continue his scoring run.

Away from home, Bafana won't be going out all guns blazing and will likely be looking to contain the hosts - in which case it could be a tight game, and the former Bidvest Wits ball wizard is just the kind of player to conjure up a moment's magic to settle the contest. We saw that on Saturday with the scintillating cross he delivered for Happy Jele to score against Cape Town City.

The 29-year-old is a clever player, with an eye for goal and a wonderful left foot. He’s also able to drift around, to drag defenders out of position, and to find pockets of space.

His guile, as well as the momentum he takes from his recent good performances for the Buccaneers, have the potential to be a game-changer - at the very least off the bench.