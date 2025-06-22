‘The boy took his time’ - Why new AC Milan contract for USMNT star Christian Pulisic remains unsigned

USMNT star Christian Pulisic is yet to sign a new contract at AC Milan that was reportedly agreed some time ago.

The United States international has become a talismanic presence for the Serie A giants. Said standing was further highlighted in the 2024-25 campaign as he posted a personal-best goal return of 17 efforts across all competitions.

Midway through that season, it was claimed that Pulisic was ready to extend his stay at San Siro with fresh terms that added 12 months to his current deal. No deal was ever confirmed, with uncertainty dragging on into the summer.

Pulisic has played no part in Gold Cup competition with his country, attracting some criticism there, with the 26-year-old eager to ensure that he is fully rested for the 2025-26 campaign. The expectation is that he will still be on Milan’s books when competitive club action resumes in Italy.

Explaining why he has not yet ended the speculation regarding his future, journalist Matteo Moretto has said: "For months Pulisic could have signed the renewal, because everything was ready… they had discussed practically all the details of the contract but the boy took his time and asked for technical guarantees."

If Pulisic got the answers that he was after, from a club that will be without European football next term, then he will stay put. He is happy in his current surroundings and is aware that stability and continuity will help him to maintain impressive standards ahead of the 2026 World Cup.