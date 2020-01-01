Why McKinstry won’t criticise Uganda despite poor show vs South Sudan

The Cecafa record champions had to wait until the 86th minute to get a breakthrough against the resolute Bright Stars

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has explained why he would not point fingers at any player despite a wanting performance against South Sudan on Thursday.

The Bright Stars frustrated a strong Cranes side at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende before the former picked up a late 1-0 win in the African Cup of Nations qualifier.

South Sudan were destined for what could have been their first point in Group B, but Vipers SC’s Halid Lwaliwa’s 86th-minute goal denied them the point despite a strong performance against the hosts.

More teams

“Let it be in the most difficult situation, in football you need to find a way to win the game,” McKinstry said after the game as per Football256.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“Because not every day your performance is 10 out of 10, but even if it’s below par a little bit, you need to find a way to win.

“I am really not going to criticise anyone for the work rate because I think all the players put a real shift in there and they stayed calm until the perfect moment happened and we won the game.”

The former Rwanda head coach stated it is now important to shift focus for the second game against the same opponents.

Article continues below

“That result is acquired, now we’ve got to put people back together because it’s another game in a few days,” he added. “We expect another tough encounter in which we will need to improve our quality in order to get the result that we want.”

After a 3-1 win against Malawi at home, Burkina Faso are now on top of Group B courtesy of goal difference. Uganda are also on seven points and a win in the next game will take them close to sealing a place in what will be their third consecutive Afcon qualification.

The reverse fixture will be played on November 16 at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, and it will be another chance for Bright Stars coach Ashu Cyprian to hunt for a first group point.