Why did Man Utd fans throw objects at Simeone & will UEFA punish the Red Devils?

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League last 16 as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid secured a decisive 1-0 victory in the second leg at Old Trafford to secure a 2-1 aggregate win.

The elimination from the 2021-22 edition means that the Red Devils' wait for silverware heads into its sixth season, with Ralf Rangnick unable to crack the code, despite working with a squad containing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

There were ugly scenes at the end of the game as the frustrations of the United supporters boiled over and objects were launched at Simeone as he exited down the Old Trafford tunnel. But why were these feelings directed at the Atleti boss and will the club be punished for their fans’ actions? GOAL takes a look.

Why did Man Utd fans throw objects at Diego Simeone?

As the full time whistle confirmed Atletico’s progression in the competition, Simeone ran down the length of the pitch towards the tunnel, smiling and cheering, having not shaken hands with his opposition manager, Ralf Rangnick.

Already aggravated by the performance and result of the game, this action from Simeone appears to have sparked an unpleasant response from the United fans, as footage of the incident showed several objects, such as bottles and cans, being aimed at the Atletico manager.

Fortunately, it looks like none of the objects thrown hit the target as Simeone quickly got himself to safety and into the tunnel as projectiles flew past him.

Will Man Utd be punished by UEFA?

UEFA are currently awaiting further reports from Manchester United before deciding on a course of action, but it seems likely that punishment will be meted out by the European governing body.

GOAL can confirm Man Utd have launched an investigation of their own into the bottle throwing at Simeone. If United find the culprits on CCTV, they could be subject to a three-year ban, due to the fact that the throwing of any objects is 'against ground regulations’.

Indeed, history tells us that a punishment is likely to be forthcoming. In 2019, a similar incident in a Champions League group stage match between Man City and Dinamo Zagreb saw UEFA sanction both clubs.

A £13,600 ($17,800) fine was handed out to Man City and a £16,800 ($22,000) fine to Dinamo Zagreb. For the ‘throwing of objects’.

A more recent incident in 2021, between West Ham and Genk in the Europa League, led to the Hammers receiving a £3,800 ($5,000) fine, which was also handed out for the throwing of objects by fans.

