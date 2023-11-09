Explained: Why Liverpool’s last-minute equaliser against Toulouse in the Europa League was disallowed after VAR intervention and on-field review

Liverpool lost 3-2 to Toulouse in the Europa League as they had a late equaliser ruled out by VAR.

Liverpool lose 3-2 to Toulouse

Quansah's late goal ruled out

Ball hit Mac Allister's arm

WHAT HAPPENED? Young Reds centre-back Jarell Quansah believed he had scored an equaliser with the final kick of the match, but the goal was soon chalked off after a long VAR review and much confusion.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The replay seemed to show the ball striking Alexis Mac Allister's torso before it touched his arm, and it happened well before Quansah's strike. The referee then seemed to award the goal by pointing to the centre circle and then making a gesture towards the pitch side monitor. Subsequently, the goal was reversed, and Toulouse managed to secure the victory.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In addition to Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Wataru Endo, and Harvey Elliott getting the start, Reds custodian Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson Becker as Jurgen Klopp rotated his squad.

WHAT'S NEXT? Liverpool will next be in action when they take on Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday as they look to return to winning ways.