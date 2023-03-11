Why is JJ Watt at Burnley? NFL star panders to locals after being pictured soaking up Turf Moore atmosphere amid ownership rumours

Recently retired NFL star JJ Watt attended Burnley's clash against Wigan on Saturday amid reports he is aiming to buy the Championship club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end watched on as the Clarets ran out 3-0 winners in the Championship clash.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was reported this week that Watt flew to England to hold talks about buying a stake in Burnley. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is said to be interested in taking on a minority share in the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 33-year-old was also pictured in the club's dressing room while he posted on Twitter that it was a "perfect evening for a benny & hot", referencing a cocktail that is famous in Burnley.

WHAT NEXT FOR BURNLEY? Vincent Kompany's team are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and take on Hull in their next match.

