Why did Haaland choose Man City? Guardiola explains how Blues beat Barcelona, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich in transfer race

Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester City are now a European powerhouse and that "charisma" helped them to beat European rivals to Erling Haaland.

Haaland joined Man City for £51m this season

Man City beat top European clubs to sign the forward

Haaland has already scored three league goals for City

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were among a host of top European clubs that were credited with interest in signing the 21-year-old, but he eventually penned a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT HE SAID: Guardiola told BBC Sport on City being unable to compete for ready-made superstars in the past: "Maybe you're right, we could not do it and they choose another club because the charisma of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich is higher than us because we are new in the hierarchy of Europe, just one decade, and they are long histories.

"We know most players or strikers they will come here, that is the proof we have done really well. I remember in pre-season in the States five or six years ago there were few blue shirts in the stands. These games against Bayern Munich and Club America was a lot. That means the people follow us, people follow the winners and we won a lot these past years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has made an impressive start to his Manchester City career, scoring three goals in as many Premier League matches so far. He netted a brace on his league debut against West Ham.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Blues are trying to hold on to Bernardo Silva, who reportedly wants to join Barcelona. Following City's friendly match against the Liga heavyweights on Wednesday, Guardiola admitted that the player loves the Catalan giants - although he insisted that the Blues are trying to retain the Portuguese's services. The reigning Premier League champions face Crystal Palace on Saturday.