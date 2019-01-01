Why Fufa will delay release of second-round UPL fixtures

A top official in league body confirms the reason why they will delay in releasing fixtures for the second leg

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) fixtures for the second round will not be released as scheduled.

According to UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani, the delay will be caused by the unconfirmed venues by teams which have not worked enough to prepare their home grounds to meet the required standards set by the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) Licensing Committee.

“Of course the speed with which we release fixtures depends on clubs and the Fufa licensing committee. Towards the end of the just-concluded round many venues were suspended,” Ainamani is quoted by New Vision.



“So it also puts us in a very difficult position to draft second-round fixtures with all these unresolved issues about venues.”



He, however, promised if all the unresolved issues get sorted soon, the league will resume in early January.



“We are working with these clubs as well as the Fufa licensing committee to inspect these venues, confirm them so that we can release the fixtures,” he added.



The first round ended with Vipers SC on top of the log, four points ahead of league champions KCCA FC.

