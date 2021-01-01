Why Fufa's Magogo received Wasswa retirement news with great honour

The former Venom hung up his boots after 13 years of national service and the FA principal has lauded him for the work done

Fufa president Moses Magogo has paid a glowing tribute to Hassan Wasswa who announced his retirement from the national team on Friday.

Magogo has described the former Crane as one who worked hard whenever he was turning out for the national team and picked the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as one of his best periods playing for the country.

"Well, done Hassan Wasswa," Magogo wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

"It is with great honour that I receive the news of the retirement of [Hassan] Wasswa from the national football team. Players rarely do this.

"Say anything you want about Hassan but whenever he stepped on the pitch for training or a friendly or competitive match, he is one of the few players who always gave 200%. He really hated to lose.

"There are many good and bad moments we experienced on this journey but that is life. But if I am to choose, Afcon 2017 finals in Gabon, Hassan was at the peak of his trade. For me, it was a great performance and a great tournament for him.

"I think I never saw a goal scored by Hassan at the national team although he claims one against Kenya in the Cecafa finals in Kampala he made up this by splendid performances in the midfield and the heart of Uganda defence."

The head of the FA has also revealed plans to organise a testimonial tournament for the midfielder, who earned his debut in 2006 and went on to play in a number of Afcon and World Cup qualifiers, among other tournaments, for the Cecafa record champions.

"13 years with 75 caps at the senior level has earned Wasswa a testimonial match organised by Fufa at an appropriate time," Magogo continued.

"He will determine the line-ups and what the collections of the match will be used in accordance with his decision."

Although Magogo has praised the former SC Villa star, Wasswa hit out at him especially on his criticism of the players who played in the 2021 African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

"Ugandans have a tendency of running out of situations," Wasswa noted.

"You know when things are moving badly, they shift blame elsewhere, so, Magogo came out and told people they played sh**ty football but he is the very person who appointed the technical team that summoned the players who played sh**ty football.

"I think Magogo should look into what he said and apologise. The players give 100% to the nation, it's a heavy jersey to put on. They leave their families back home to represent their country. When you talk about money, they brand you a bad person."