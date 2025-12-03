Why does Inter Miami play in pink? MLS team's jersey colours explained

When Inter Miami first took the pitch in 2020, the white and black kits worn by the club during the first two Major League Soccer seasons were rebranded to an unmistakable pink identity that instantly made it stand out, diverging from the traditional bold colors typically seen across.

The Miami-based founded in 2018 and began competing in MLS in the 2020 season. At the time, the inaugural home shirt was white with pink applications.

While a jersey's appearance often conveys only a surface-level message, for Inter Miami, the change represents a greater statement and symbol. Moreover, the bold pink home kit became ever so globally recognized after Lionel Messi arrived at the club in 2023.

Here, GOAL explains the rationale behind Inter Miami's choice of pink shades over the years.

Why does Inter Miami play in pink?

The Inter Miami home kits have typically featured a pink base color with black accents since 2022.

While the inaugural white jersey was inspired by the great white heron and accented with pink to reflect South Florida's vibrant spirit, in contrast, the all-pink strip symbolizes the flamingos that were once abundant in the region. Therefore, the club embraced the flamingo’s distinctive coloring as a symbol of local pride.

Furthermore, Miami is renowned for its vivid color palette, including Art Deco architecture, neon signs, and pastel skylines. Pink is more than just a color in Miami; it's a core aesthetic.

Iconic structures like the 10th Street Lifeguard Tower are painted pink, areas in South Beach feature vibrant pink sidewalks, and besides other pink-themed spots across Miami, the natural pinkish hue of some of Miami's beaches adds another layer to the city's connection with the color. So by adopting this color, Inter Miami have successfully tapped into the city's cultural DNA, creating a brand that feels authentically "Miami."

For the fans...

When the club initially launched, the home kit was a very light, almost off-white pink. Under stadium lights, many fans felt it didn’t appear sufficiently pink.

To address this, the first-ever all-pink home kit was revealed in 2022 and dubbed "The Heartbeat Kit," dedicated to Inter Miami fans, who are considered the true pulse of the team.

Why the two-year wait?

The delay was due to the technical challenge of reproducing Inter Miami's specific, rich shade of pink—not hot or pale—which Adidas could not manufacture in time for the 2020 season. Furthermore, the league’s two-year kit cycle meant the club had to wait until 2022 for a new light-colored kit opportunity.

The Messi connection

Getty Images

In 2023, Inter Miami reintroduced a much brighter, richer pink color for their kit. This new shade quickly became even more quintessential, especially following Messi’s arrival at the club.

Regarding the two-tone pink striped home kit design language launched in 2025, which will be carried over into the 2026 season, it was planned as a homage to Messi’s two most important teams—Argentina and Barcelona—both of whom famously wear stripes.