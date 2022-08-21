'Why did Pep not bring on Mahrez?' - Fans question Guardiola as Manchester City draw against Newcastle United

A cross-section of supporters have been left bemused by Pep Guardiola's decision not to bring on Riyad Mahrez as Manchester City snatched a 3-3 Premier League draw against Newcastle United on Sunday.
Despite taking a fifth-minute lead courtesy of İlkay Gundogan, the Magpies responded with goals from Miguel Almiron in the 28th minute and Callum Wilson in the 39th minute to go into the half-time break leading the champions 2-1.
In the second period, Kieran Trippier stretched Newcastle's lead in the 54th minute before Man City mounted a comeback with goals from Erling Haaland in the 60th and Bernardo Silva four minutes later to secure a vital point at St. James' Park.
Despite the new rule of five maximum substitutions for every team in each game, the 51-year-old Guardiola opted to make only one change, bringing in Ruben Dias for Nathan Ake in the 21st minute.
His decision has left fans wondering why he could not bring on Mahrez, who last season scored 11 goals from 28 appearances in the top-flight.
Below is how fans reacted on Twitter on the decision to keep the 31-year-old Algerian international on the bench.
Robbing Mahrez from the winner pic.twitter.com/QEmJkdbHTk— Imtiyaaz (@imtiy44z) August 21, 2022
Why did Pep not bring on Mahrez?— Prophet Chijioke ⚪ (@ProphetChijioke) August 21, 2022
Pep too has been doing some mistakes.— JÓNÁ$-RÍCHMÂN💰 ⏺ (@JMBILLGATES) August 21, 2022
How can you be playing Silva at the wings while Mahrez is at the bench?
You played 45 minutes against Newcastle with zero Conner kick.#City #Pep
Something this Pep Guardiola guy over thinks so much.... This is 2022 not 2019, flipping put Bernardo Silver back to the midfield and play Riyad Mahrez or Alvarez— Billythecobbler🎩🌹🇳🇬🇮🇹 (@Omunakwe02) August 21, 2022
Why is Pep not bringing on Mahrez and Alvarez?— Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) August 21, 2022
Awful first half but obviously will take a draw after being 3-1 down. Haaland and De Bruyne saved us. Pep should have made at least 2 more subs. Alvarez and Mahrez for Foden and Bernardo maybe?— Sam⁴⁷ (@MCFC_Samm) August 21, 2022
No subs from Guardiola again, that early injury-enforced replacement notwithstanding. His team are chasing a winner against a side who’ve refreshed their legs with four substations, and Mahrez remains unused. I know Guardiola knows better than I do, but I do not understand it.— Huw Davies (@thehuwdavies) August 21, 2022
Pep needs to bring an extra attacker. Take out one of Gundogan or Bernado for Mahrez and we’ll bag the 3 points.!!!!!— Ɛƒƒ (@Fateemahmk) August 21, 2022
I’ve seen enough, bring on Mahrez— Hassan 💫 (@riyadpasta7) August 21, 2022
Noted how pep didn't even subbed anyone ?— 𝐍.𝐑.𝐉 (@MisterCuler) August 21, 2022
He don't trust others if enough level ?
He kept playing same 11 is very very confusing in a very very competent game that tired players.
I guess mahrez and grealish is starting to look far behind of peps mould and ethic rn
Mahrez starved of game time again… pic.twitter.com/QdyXb0h6jj— ²⁶ (@26mcfc) August 21, 2022
Bring on a sub I’m begging we literally have mahrez and Alvarez on the bench everyone is tired— McfcAlex (@Alex83491911) August 21, 2022
Pep does this thing all the time when he’s losing and I don’t get it. No subs apart from the injury forced one in the first half. You have 5 subs ffs. Mahrez and Alvarez left on the bench. Insane— Ayobami (@dondekojo) August 21, 2022
Mahrez should have been on for bernardo with like 20 mins to go— cormac🇮🇪 (@cormacmcfc) August 21, 2022
Meanwhile, another fan has warned Man City that they will lose Mahrez, if they don't give him enough playing time.
If city ain’t careful Riyad mahrez will leave like sterling.— Ocotemmy (@Okotemmy5) August 21, 2022
Mahraz will be a starter in every club,
I can’t believe grealish gets more minutes than mahrez already this season.
#ManCity #Sterling
These supporters called on Guardiola to start Mahrez in their next league assignment.
I want this guy starting and on the pitch next week💪🌟💙🪄🇩🇿@ManCity @Mahrez22 pic.twitter.com/W9vze6BMHn— beth. (@itsbethmoore) August 21, 2022
I would rather have Mahrez starting over Foden next game— Sir Tsire 💙 (@kingbeams) August 21, 2022
Another supporter requested to know what Mahrez had done to Guardiola to miss out on game time while another set of fans claimed Man City could have won the game had the Algerian winger featured.
Mahrez is our only forward that scores and creates chances consistently.— The One And Only (@MahrezPhobia) August 21, 2022
@PepTeam what did he do to you?
Mahrez wouldn't let this happen 👍— 🇩🇿🇧🇷 (@DZahmed__) August 21, 2022
if mahrez was playing we’d be winning btw— 💎MCFCGabby💎 (@MCFCGabster) August 21, 2022
The draw saw the Citizens move second on the 20-team table with seven points, two less than leaders Arsenal. They will next face Crystal Palace at the Etihad on Saturday.