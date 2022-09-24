Why did Jonathan David cover Nike swoosh in celebration? Canada kit feud explained

Jonathan David covered up the Nike swoosh on his Canada shirt when he scored in their 2-0 friendly win against Qatar this week.

Made it 2-0 after Larin opener

Covered logo in celebration

Ongoing feud between Canada and Nike

WHAT HAPPENED? Plenty of fuss has been made of the unrest within John Herdman's squad at the kit situation. Canada will be the only nation at the 2022 World Cup that will not be sporting a brand new kit - and they're not happy about it. “I’m not a fan of it, to be honest,” Canada defender Sam Adekugbe said earlier this month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the first time Canada have qualified for international football's showpiece tournament since 1986 and many of the players feel that such an achievement should be marked by their kit supplier. David is clearly among that group of frustrated players.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Lille striker found the back of the net against Qatar to bring his international tally to 20 goals in 30 games. Instead of celebrating, he chose to cover the Nike swoosh on his shirt with his right hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA: They have just two more matches left before their World Cup opener against Belgium on November 23. They face Uruguay on Tuesday before a meeting with Japan just a few days before the tournament gets underway in Qatar.