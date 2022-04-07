Why coaches De Sa and Queiroz are set to remain with Egypt - Shobeir

Former Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed Shobeir has claimed the Egyptian Football Association has decided on the future of coach Carlos Queiroz.

Shobeir says Queiroz has reached an agreement with Egypt’s football governing body who has offered him a new contract.

If the former Real Madrid coach signs a new deal, that could extend Roger De Sa’s time in Egypt if Queiroz decides to keep the ex-Orlando Pirates tactician.

“The EFA has reached an agreement for a new contract with Queiroz,” said Shobeir as per Kingfut.

“Queiroz didn’t ask for anything while negotiating, and his new wage is yet to be decided but he didn’t make any financial demands.”

Earlier in the week, De Sa had said he was confident they would stay with Egypt after EFA declined to accept Queiroz’s resignation.

Queiroz had tendered his resignation after the Pharaohs' failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

EFA board member Amer Hussein had said they are keen for the Portuguese to continue with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers approaching.

“A session was held yesterday [Monday] between Queiroz, Gamal Allam, president of the federation, and Mohamed Barakat, during which they discussed all the issues that he met and the reasons for not qualifying for the World Cup,” Hussein told ONTime Sport 2 TV as per Kingfut.

“They discussed the negatives, the plan for the future and his ideas for the coming period with the national team. All of this will be presented to us in the next meeting on Sunday.

“If there is no better option than him, he must continue. The man spent six months, which is a short period in football. So if we do not find a better coach and his ideas are convincing for us and he has a clear vision for the next period, he must continue.

“We have the Africa Cup of Nations in June 2023 and we want to prepare early. We should not sack a coach and appoint another after each defeat. But things must be clear to him, unlike when he was first appointed, when we were not in charge yet.

“We need to talk about this from the beginning. We don’t accept playing for the sake of qualifying for the World Cup only, but we want a strong team capable of playing football.

“We want to know his vision about the players he intends to build the team around, but building the team doesn’t mean not achieving results. We don’t want the honourable loss, we want a team that wins, scores and plays football.”

Queiroz and his backroom staff have been with Egypt since September 2021.