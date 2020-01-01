Why coach Bainomugisha wants to implement Mbarara City project at Onduparaka FC

At his previous club, the tactician handled players like Ibrahim Orit who is at Vipers now and Brian Aheebwa who signed for KCCA recently

Vialli Bainomugisha has pegged his hopes on a project he had at Mbarara City to help turn Onduparaka FC into a great force in the Ugandan Premier League.

The new coach at Arua stated he is happy the players he handled at Mbarara City have enjoyed a steady career growth and hopes the same can be achieved at Onduparaka.

“This is the same project I had at Mbarara City FC in 2017, now see how Brian Aheebwa and Ibrahim Orit have progressed,” Bainomugisha told Sports Nation.

“It has been a short time I have been with these players but I am doing my best, it is challenging.”

The first test for Bainomugisha will be an opening tie against Express FC and he has explained how their preparations for the game have been.

“I have already prepared my players mentally, psychologically and physically for the game against Express,” he said. “They know the importance of the match, and we want to promise our fans that we will represent them well.

“Right now, I have to wait for the Covid-19 results because we had our tests yesterday [on Friday], and also the CEO to avail me with the licenses. Anything that comes out, we will have to plan again accordingly.”

Moses Okot, Noel Nasasira and Ronald Odokonyero, Emmanuel Oketch, Gabriel Matata, Jerry Jakisa, Bony Musema, Augustine Opoka, Shaban Wasswa and Oscar are the new Caterpillars and Bainomugisha is confident they are ready to learn and be better.

“These are young and talented boys who are willing to learn. They have responded well at least from the recent friendlies. My target is to get a good place at the end of the season,” he concluded.

In an earlier interview ahead of the Onduparaka clash, Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa stated his core target in the 2020-21 season.

“It still remains my target, and for the next season, winning the league is a priority but a top-three finish is my target,” Bbosa said.

“Honestly, all our departments are strong because we planned our recruitment although every team has to be solid at the back and that I am sure of.

"The forward line is good too. In Frank Kalanda, new signing George Ssenkaaba, Eric Kambale, and Mustafa Kiragga we’re sure about [getting] goals."

Onduparaka emerged winners in the opening game of last season while the second tie went to Express.