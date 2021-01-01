'Why change a winning team?' Mutebi reveals plans ahead of Kyetume FC tie

Kasasiro Boys have been on a good run recently where they have picked up huge wins and scored 20 goals in five games

Kampala Capital City Authority head coach Mike Mutebi has stated he will not make changes to his team that has been winning Ugandan Premier League games with huge margins.

The Kasasiro Boys have been ruthless in the last five games where they have scored 20 goals and Mutebi said he is not going to make radical changes to the starting line-ups in the immediate future.

"We shall continue playing the way we have been doing and scoring goals. The lads are now more confident and as I have always said, we are not going to worry about our opponents," Mutebi told the club's website.

"We only have to take good care of ourselves and have a good run like we are having it now. We still think the good run will continue.

"I am contented and the ones vying for the striking positions are scoring goals. We have been doing well and so, why change the winning team?"

The Kampala club has also been boosted by the return of Gift Ali and Ashraf Mugume who were not available when the team struggled.

"Ali's position makes the team very organised and very coherent," the coach said.

"He is a midfielder that I use as a schemer in the team and he has really organised that part of the midfield and when you see we are attacking we do so systematically. So his return has been good."

The Ugandan tactician also praised Kyetume FC, a side that will host them on Tuesday for the Premier League matchday 13 action.

"Mugume has been in the team and I have to push him a little bit upfront but he is doing well and scoring goals. I have no reason not to play him at all," he explained.

Article continues below

"It is a club that has always challenged the status quo, the big names but in the field of play, it is very different," he concluded. "So, we are going to face another challenge given the fact they are a good side.

"They might have a little bit of mismanagement but on the field of play, they have the right players to compete with any other club. So, it is going to be hard for us."

Kyetume are without a win in the last five games and are 13th with 11 points.