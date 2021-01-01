Why Busoga United's Ssozi is wary of Premier League mid-season break

The star believes the pause may end up slowing them down after they had started to pick up points in the last first-round games

Busoga United striker Shaka Ssozi has expressed his worry the Ugandan Premier League mid-season break could have a negative impact on his team's rhythm.

The forward stated the break may end up having an unwanted impact on their form as they had started to collect positive results towards the tail end of the first round. In the last five games, the Busoga region side collected three wins while the remaining two games ended in defeats.

"Of course the break is going to affect us because we had got our rhythm but we are not going to rest as we will keep putting in the work needed to rectify our mistakes in the first round," Ssozi told Sports Nation.

"As a forward who set targets this season, I will be working on my scoring skills too."

Ssozi was on target during their last encounter for the first round against Kitara FC where he managed to register a brace. The forward, who signed for Busoga United three months ago, has so far scored four goals and aims to get more than 10 at the end of the season."As a forward, I feel happy scoring goals but we have to fight for the team because last season they did better and finished in the fourth position," he added. "I have just joined the team and I have to fulfil its obligations because we can’t be fighting for relegation.

"My main target was to find a team where I can play football and I achieved that. My target now is to score 10 goals and above."

Apart from the two goals he earned against the Premier League debutants, the Ugandan found the back of the net once against Onduparaka FC and then vs Malaba Youth Development Association.

Busoga are above Kyetume FC, who have also had a poor campaign in the ongoing season, on the log with just a point. Premier League debutants Kitara and MYDA occupy 15th and 16th positions respectively and each enjoys just a win in the last five games.

The second round will begin on March 30 and Busoga United will be up against Onduparaka who finished eighth with 21 points from the initial 15 games.

MYDA will host Premier League record champions Sports Club Villa on April 1 in Tororo while four games will be played on April 2 as Kitara and Bright Stars have been scheduled to meet, Wakiso Giants will host Mbarara City, KCCA FC will be in Lugogo for an encounter against BUL FC while UPDF FC, who have had a far better campaign than their fellow debutants, will host the top-flight champions Vipers SC.

Only two games will be played on April 3 as Express FC and the current leaders Uganda Revenue Authority FC will meet at Wankulukuku Stadium while Police FC will be away to Kyetume.

Eyes will be on URA, Vipers and Express during the next round as they are the teams occupying the top three positions in a race that promises to be very competitive.

Being former champions and local heavyweights, KCCA will also attract keen eyes given a high-flying form they had assumed towards the end of the first round. A 1-0 loss in the last game against rivals Vipers denied them an opportunity to close in on the top three sides though.