Revealed: When Armando Broja is expected to play for Chelsea again following ACL injury

Armando Broja could be available for Chelsea's pre-season matches after working hard to recover from an ACL injury.

Broja to travel on Chelsea's U-21 tour in Portugal

Albanian forward has been out of action since December

Should feature on for senior side in pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED? Broja will join Chelsea U-21's training camp in Portugal before the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, according to the Evening Standard. Chelsea are travelling to the USA for their pre-season tour and he should be fit for those fixtures.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Albanian forward picked up the serious injury in a friendly against Aston Villa during last year's World Cup break and has been out of action since then. Prior to that, he had made 12 Premier League appearances and scored one goal, having impressed on loan for Southampton during the 2021-22 campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Broja will be hoping to break into the Chelsea first team this season. The Blues struggled in front of goal last term and are expecting to lose both Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku during the transfer window. However, Broja is set to be competing for minutes with new arrivals Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

WHAT NEXT FOR BROJA? The forward will be fully focussed on impressing new manager Pochettino in pre-season.