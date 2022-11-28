Why is Andre Onana not playing for Cameroon in crucial 2022 World Cup clash with Serbia?

Andre Onana has been dropped entirely from Cameroon’s squad for their crucial clash with Serbia at the 2022 World Cup.

Inter keeper dropped from squad

Important game for Indomitable Lions

Epassy lines up between the sticks

What happened?

The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who plays his club football for Serie A giants Inter, has not even been included among the substitutes for the Indomitable Lions’ second Group G outing at Qatar 2022.

Onana played the full 90 minutes for his country as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Switzerland on matchday one, but his place between the sticks has now been handed to Devis Epassy – who represents Saudi Arabian outfit Abha.

Why was Onana dropped against Serbia?

There have been various reports to suggest that Onana – who has 34 caps for Cameroon - has been left out by national team coach Rigobert Song due to disciplinary reasons.

This is a big call as the shot-shopper is one of his side's standout players.

There have also been suggestions from Fabrizio Romano that Onana refused to change his playing style after being asked to become more “traditional”, with the decision taken to remove him from the fold as a result.