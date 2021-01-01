'Who wouldn't want to play for Bayern?' - Hakimi's agent responds to talk of move from Inter to Munich

The highly-rated defender has seen a switch away from the Serie A champions mooted heading towards the summer transfer window

Achraf Hakimi's agent is ruling nothing out heading towards the summer transfer window, with Alejandro Camano responding to talk of potential interest in the Inter defender from Germany by saying: "Who wouldn't want to play for Bayern Munich?"

The highly-rated Morocco international is approaching the end of a productive debut campaign at San Siro, with a Serie A title triumph already safely wrapped up.

Financial struggles in Milan are, however, sparking talk of prized assets being offloaded in the next window, with Hakimi among those to have seen their future called into question.

What has been said?

Camano told Goal and SPOX of the reports suggesting that Hakimi could be targeted by the reigning Bundesliga champions: "I don't know where those rumours come from. But it wouldn't surprise me if FC Bayern were interested in Achraf. No one from FC Bayern has contacted me.

"Achraf is very happy at Inter. He doesn't think about anything else... But who wouldn't want to play for FC Bayern?"

Could Hakimi end up in Munich?

It is understood that Hakimi has been registering on Bayern's recruitment radar for over a year, with interest first shown when he completed a two-year loan spell at domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid opened themselves up to a sale, but a €45 million (£39m/$54m) asking price proved too much for those at the Allianz Arena and Inter swooped in.

Bayern opted to snap up Bouna Sarr instead, but the Frenchman has failed to convince as back-up to fellow countryman Benjamin Pavard and another right-back is now being sought.

Hakimi is of obvious appeal to the German giants, but he is tied to a long-term contract at Inter and has no release clause within that deal.

According to information obtained by Goal and SPOX, it would take at least €50m (£43m/$60m) for talks to be opened.

Even if a deal were to be discussed, Real retain first refusal on Hakimi and could step in and prevent a European rival from acquiring his services as he heads back to Santiago Bernabeu.

Options for Bayern

Having already committed to a €42.5m (£37m/$51m) deal for RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano, Bayern are reluctant to enter into any more big-money agreements in the next window - unless funds can be freed up from sales.

They have a new manager incoming, with Julian Nagelsmann about to succeed Hansi Flick, and the slate will be wiped clean for those on the fringes of the fold, and that means alternative targets may be lined up at right-back.

Norwich City star Max Aarons has been monitored for some time, as he is just 21 years of age, while Ridle Baku of Wolfsburg is another to have been followed closely.

Lucas Vazquez is a more experienced option to have been explored, with Goal and SPOX learning of discussions at management level there, but no deal has been done.

The versatile 29-year-old, who is set to become a free agent in the summer, is now expected to sign fresh terms with Real Madrid and take himself off the table.

