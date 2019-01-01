Who will win the Premier League in 2019-20? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Manchester City made it back-to-back titles last season after pipping Liverpool by a single point, but will they make it three in a row this campaign?

Pep Guardiola’s men dramatically retained their title last term after being pushed all the way by Liverpool, who finished 25 points above third-placed Chelsea.

Who are the favourites to win the Premier League?

Liverpool have dropped just two points from their 10 games and are 4/5 (1.80) to win their maiden Premier League title.

The Reds have yet to struggle for goals in any of their fixtures, scoring 25 times, however their usually mean defence has kept just two clean sheets all season and were powerless to prevent a 1-1 draw with struggling Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as well as a hard-fought 2-1 win over Tottenham, will have gone some way to ignite faith that Jurgen Klopp's side can topple Man City and go one better than last term.

Man City are 11/10 (2.10) with bet365 to win the Premier League for the third season in a row, having taken 25 points from their first 11 games of the campaign.

Guardiola's side have won eight games and but have crucially already suffered two defeats, with Norwich City and Wolves beating the champions and leaving them six points behind the Reds.

Backers of City, however, will still be aware that the Manchester side recovered from seven points behind last season to lift the title and there is still a long way to go in this campaign.

Who are the Premier League outsiders?

bet365 go 40/1 (41.0) that Frank Lampard can turn round a disastrous start and lead Chelsea to glory, with the Blues having found their feet in recent weeks.

It took four attempts for Chelsea to win a game at Stamford Bridge but they are going from strength-to-strength with 23 points to their name, meaning they sit fourth in the league.

Leicester City sit in third place also with 23 points and have been cut to 40/1 (41.0) shots with bet365 to repeat their incredible 2015-16 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers' side have tasted defeat just twice and boast the second-best goal difference in the Premier League at the moment after a record 9-0 win at Southampton.

Who are the Premier League underdogs?

Arsenal are out at 400/1 (401.0) to end what will be a 16-year drought by winning the Premier League title next May.

The Gunners have lost just twice this season and have netted in all-but one of their fixtures, although a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United followed by a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves will hardly have inspired fans or punters alike.

Tottenham are 500/1 (501.0) long shots to win the Premier League, which comes as little surprise considering they finished 27 points behind Man City last term.

Spurs have yet to find any consistency in their results so far, picking up just 13 points, and Mauricio Pochettino's men have won only six of their last 23 league games going back to February.

Manchester United can be backed at 500/1 (501.0) after picking up just three wins in their last 13 Premier League games, with three losses in that stretch including a 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.