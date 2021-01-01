'Who is the manager of Real Mallorca?' - Klopp not fussed on La Liga move ahead of Liverpool's clash with Real Madrid

The Reds boss joked with reporters when asked if he would regret it if he never got the chance to manage in La Liga

Jurgen Klopp insists he would have no regrets if he never got the chance to manage Real Madrid one day.

But the Liverpool boss does his have his eye on one Spanish club - Real Mallorca!

The Liverpool boss was asked by local reporters about the possibility of coaching in Spain ahead of the first leg of the Reds' Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

What's been said?

The 53-year-old took the question in good spirits. Later, he was asked which La Liga club would suit his coaching style best, again answering with a smile and a laugh.

Asked specifically about coaching Real Madrid, Klopp grinned: “Wow! If at the end of my career I had only three clubs, Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, then that’s not too bad, eh? I would not regret it.

“You asked if I would regret not managing Real Madrid, that is the question? I don’t think so. But when I came off the plane today, I regret already that we don’t live here, because the weather is so much better here! We were freezing, I have a gilet with me! You are blessed living here. We do it the hard way [in England]!”

So where do Real Mallorca come into it?

Klopp was then asked which of Spanish football's 'big three' - Real, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid - he would be best suited to.

Article continues below

He said: “Oh! I have to think! They are three good football clubs, hey? I would like to say I would fit to all of them! The only problem is I have no time and my Spanish is really bad. You would not enjoy having me in Spain speaking broken Spanish and always making this joke about ordering a beer. You cannot work with that!

“All the clubs here have great managers. Who is the manager of Real Mallorca? That would be nice….to live at least!”

Further reading