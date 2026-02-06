Who is playing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

The 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup gets underway on February 7 with back-to-back matches in Colombo, Kolkata and Mumbai. Like the 2021 and 2024 editions, this year’s tournament will be a co-hosted event, with venues across India and Sri Lanka staging matches.

Twenty teams were involved during the 2024 edition, and the same number are gunning for glory once again. The United States, Canada and Uganda all made their T20 World Cup debuts two years ago. This time, it’s Italy’s turn to enter the T20 fray for the first time.

India beat South Africa in Barbados to claim the 2024 T20 World Cup title. It was the second time they had reigned supreme in the tournament, as they were the inaugural winners back in 2007. If India does go all the way again, they will make T20 World Cup history not once, but twice. No side has successfully retained the T20 World Cup crown, and no host nation has ever been crowned champions.

While the 2024 triumph proved to be a momentous occasion for India, with two legends of the sport and the top-2 leading T20 World Cup runscorers of all-time, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both retiring, the edge was taken off the celebrations a tad. However, India is still the favourite to lift the trophy aloft on March 8. As well as being top of the current T20 team rankings, they also have the top-ranked batsman in Abhishek Sharma and the no.1 bowler in Varun Chakaravarthy.

India may be well fancied, but the fact that there have been six different winners (Pakistan, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia and India) from the nine previous T20 World Cups shows how open the tournament is. Whatever the outcome, cricket fans are set for an unforgettable experience, with every T20 World Cup match available to watch or stream. Let GOAL take you through all the countries taking part, the full schedule lowdown and much more.

When is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in venues across Sri Lanka and India from Saturday, February 7, through to Sunday, March 8. The tournament breaks down as follows:

Group stage: February 7-20

February 7-20 Super 8 stage: February 21 – March 1

February 21 – March 1 Semi-Finals: March 4 & 5

March 4 & 5 Final: March 8

Where are the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches taking place?

In November, the ICC announced the Indian and Sri Lankan venues that would stage matches during the T20 World Cup 2026. They are as follows:

India

Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium Chennai: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium

Arun Jaitley Stadium Kolkata: Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium

Sri Lanka

Colombo: NR.Premadasa Stadium

NR.Premadasa Stadium Colombo: Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground

Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground Kandy: Pallekele Cricket Stadium

Which teams are playing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?

Twenty teams are playing at the T20 World Cup 2026. They are the two tournament hosts, the top seven teams from the last T20 World Cup (2024), the three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20 rankings (those that haven't been included already) and eight other teams determined through regional qualifiers.

Group A

India

Pakistan

United States

Netherlands

Namibia

Group B

Australia

Sri Lanka

Ireland

Zimbabwe

Oman

Group C

England

West Indies

Nepal

Italy

Scotland

Group D

New Zealand

South Africa

Afghanistan

Canada

United Arab Emirates

What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

Date Match Group/Stage Venue Sat, Feb 7 Pakistan vs Netherlands Group A SSC, Colombo West Indies vs Bangladesh Group C Kolkata India vs USA Group A Mumbai Sun, Feb 8 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Group D Chennai England vs Nepal Group C Mumbai Sri Lanka vs Ireland Group B Premadasa, Colombo Mon, Feb 9 Bangladesh vs Italy Group C Kolkata Zimbabwe vs Oman Group B SSC, Colombo South Africa vs Canada Group D Ahmedabad Tue, Feb 10 Netherlands vs Namibia Group A Delhi New Zealand vs UAE Group D Chennai Pakistan vs USA Group A SSC, Colombo Wed, Feb 11 South Africa vs Afghanistan Group D Ahmedabad Australia vs Ireland Group B Premadasa, Colombo England vs West Indies Group C Mumbai Thu, Feb 12 Sri Lanka vs Oman Group B Kandy Nepal vs Italy Group C Mumbai India vs Namibia Group A New Delhi Fri, Feb 13 Australia vs Zimbabwe Group B Premadasa, Colombo Canada vs UAE Group D Delhi USA vs Netherlands Group A Chennai Sat, Feb 14 Ireland vs Oman Group B SSC, Colombo England vs Bangladesh Group C Kolkata New Zealand vs South Africa Group D Ahmedabad Sun, Feb 15 West Indies vs Nepal Group C Mumbai USA vs Namibia Group A Chennai India vs Pakistan Group A Premadasa, Colombo Mon, Feb 16 Afghanistan vs UAE Group D Delhi England vs Italy Group C Kolkata Australia vs Sri Lanka Group B Kandy Tue, Feb 17 New Zealand vs Canada Group D Chennai Ireland vs Zimbabwe Group B Kandy Bangladesh vs Nepal Group C Mumbai Wed, Feb 18 South Africa vs UAE Group D Delhi Pakistan vs Namibia Group A SSC, Colombo India vs Netherlands Group A Ahmedabad Thu, Feb 19 West Indies vs Italy Group C Kolkata Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Group B Premadasa, Colombo Afghanistan vs Canada Group D Chennai Fri, Feb 20 Australia vs Oman Group B Kandy Sat, Feb 21 TBC Super Eight Premadasa, Colombo Sun, Feb 22 TBC Super Eight Kandy TBC Super Eight Ahmedabad Mon, Feb 23 TBC Super Eight Mumbai Tue, Feb 24 TBC Super Eight Kandy Wed, Feb 25 TBC Super Eight Premadasa, Colombo Thu, Feb 26 TBC Super Eight Ahmedabad TBC Super Eight Chennai Fri, Feb 27 TBC Super Eight Premadasa, Colombo Sat, Feb 28 TBC Super Eight Kandy Sun, Mar 1 TBC Super Eight Delhi TBC Super Eight Kolkata Wed, Mar 4 TBC Semi-Finals Kolkata/Colombo Mon, Mar 5 TBC Semi-Finals Mumbai Thu, Mar 5 TBC Semi-Finals Mumbai Sun, Mar 8 TBC Final Ahmedabad/Colombo

T20 World Cup 2026 confirmed squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Shahidullah, Sediqullah Atal, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Ziaur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Allah Ghazanfar

🇦🇺 Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott

🇨🇦 Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c) Saad Bin Zafar, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal, Jaskaran Singh, Harsh Thaker, Yuvraj Samra, Shivam Sharma, Kanwarpal Tathgur

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England: Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Rehan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton

🇮🇳 India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma

🇮🇪 Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young, Tim Tector, Matthew Humphreys, Ben Calitz🇮🇹

🇮🇹 Italy: Wayne Madsen (c), Syed Naqvi, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade, Jaspreet Singh, Anthony Mosca, Zain Ali, JJ Smuts, Marcus Campopiano, Harry Manenti, Ali Hasan, Ben Manenti, Thomas Draca, Justin Mosca, Crishan Kalugamage

🇳🇦 Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Willem Myburgh, Louren Steenkamp, Max Heingo, Jan Balt, Alexander Busing-Volschenk

🇳🇵Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Nandan Yadav, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad

🇳🇱 Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe

🇳🇿 New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Tim Seifert, Ben Sears

🇴🇲 Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Jay Odedra, Aamir Kaleem, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedara, Shafiq Jan, Vinayak Shukla, Jiten Ramanandi

🇵🇰 Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq, Salman Mirza

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Zainullah Ihsan, Oliver Davidson, Finlay McCreath, Tom Bruce, Jasper Davidson

🇿🇦 South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka

🇱🇰 Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Perera,Janith Liyanage, Eshan Malinga

🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Jawadullah, Alishan Sharafu, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Rohid, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq

🇺🇸 United States: Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh Baddhan, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shubham Ranjane,Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shehan Jayasuriya

🌴 West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson

🇿🇼 Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brendan Taylor, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Graeme Cremer, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett

How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

🇺🇸 United States

In the United States, Willow TV is a dedicated cricket broadcaster, which will be showing all the Men’s T20 World Cup matches live, including all Team USA’s encounters.

One of those streaming services that will let you watch all the matches from the T20 Men's World Cup tournament is FuboTV. Fubo is a top-quality streaming service that has Willow included in some of its packages, so it offers access to the cricket extravaganza in Asia and a whole world of different sports.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

For UK viewers, Sky Sports is showing/streaming every match from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As well as being able to watch all the matches on Sky Sports, you can also stream them on NOW and the Sky Sports app.

12-Month Saver Membership: £27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.

£27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled. Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours

£14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours Flexible Month Membership: £31.99 a month for 6 months - Cancel anytime.

Rest of the World

Men's T20 World Cup matches will be screened live all over the globe. Other nations/regions are broadcasting the tournament as follows:

🇦🇺 Australia: FOX Cricket/Channel 9

FOX Cricket/Channel 9 🇮🇳 India: Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 🇳🇿 New Zealand: Sky Sport

Sky Sport 🇿🇦 South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport 🌍 MENA: CricLife

