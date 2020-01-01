Who are the best goalkeepers on FIFA 20?

Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea has lost his crown as the game's outstanding custodian for the 2019-20 edition

There were 11 goalkeepers in the best 100 players in FIFA 20, but there are plenty more formidable shotstoppers worth considering in the game.

Goal has rounded up the highest-rated shot-stoppers, and you can see the full ranked list here.

FIFA 20: Top-rated goalkeepers

Player Team Nation Position Rating Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid Slovenia GK 91 Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona Germany GK 90 Alisson Becker Liverpool Brazil GK 89 David de Gea Man Utd Spain GK 89 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium GK 88 Ederson Man City Brazil GK 88 Samir Handanovic Inter Slovenia GK 88 Hugo Lloris Spurs France GK 88 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Germany GK 88 Keylor Navas PSG Costa Rica GK 87 Wojciech Szczesny Piemonte Calcio Poland GK 86 Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan Italy GK 85

Leading the way is Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, whose exploits for Diego Simeone’s side have earned him an impressive overall rating of 91. As such, he matches the top-rated custodian from FIFA 19, who was Manchester United’s David de Gea. The Slovenia international has seen his rating go up by one mark overall.

Coming in second in the list of No.1s, meanwhile, is Germany and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who boasts an overall rating of 90. After a strong season at Camp Nou, he has seen his rating jump a couple of marks.

De Gea, meanwhile, has seen his level drop by a couple of points, and at 89 he finds himself as the joint third-strongest keeper in the game alongside Liverpool’s Alisson Becker. The Champions League winner has seen his rating leap up by four points after a very strong campaign.

There are a clutch of goalkeepers who boast an 88 rating, meanwhile. Leading the way among this group is Manchester City’s Ederson, while fellow Premier League goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is also given an identical park.

Manuel Neuer is crowned the outstanding Bundesliga goalkeeper in the game, with the Bayern Munich ace coming in at this standard along with Inter’s Samir Handanovic, who is FIFA’s leading light in Serie A for this release of their flagship title.

Real Madrid’s No.1 Thibault Courtois is also placed in the 88 bracket, one ahead of former team-mate Keylor Navas, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the transfer window, and is Ligue 1’s outstanding goalkeeper.

Rounding out the list are Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who come in with scores of 86 and 85 respectively. While Donnarumma is at his familiar station with AC Milan, the Pole will turn out for Piemonte Calcio in the game due to an exclusive naming rights deal Juventus have with Konami.