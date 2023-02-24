Which team has won the most League Cups? Every single winner since 1961 and most successful clubs listed

The League Cup is an annual knockout competition open to any club within the top four levels of the English football league system.
The inaugural edition was held in the 1960-61 season. It is usually concluded in February, allowing the participating teams to lift their first domestic silverware ahead of the FA Cup and the Premier League.
It is played over seven rounds with single-leg ties, barring the semi-finals. GOAL tells you everything you need to know about the winners of this prestigious competition since its inception in the 1960s.
Which team has won the most League Cups?
Liverpool have won the League Cup nine times, which is the most by any side. Their most recent win came in the 2021-22 season when they beat Chelsea in the final on penalties.Getty
Full list of League Cup winners
|Season
|Winner
|Runner-up
|1961
|Aston Villa
|Rotherham United
|1962
|Norwich City
|Rochdale
|1963
|Birmingham City
|Aston Villa
|1964
|Leicester City
|Stoke City
|1965
|Chelsea
|Leicester City
|1966
|West Bromwich Albion
|West Ham United
|1967
|Queens Park Rangers
|West Bromwich Albion
|1968
|Leeds United
|Arsenal
|1969
|Swindon Town
|Arsenal
|1970
|Manchester City
|West Bromwich Albion
|1971
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Norwich City
|1972
|Stoke City
|Chelsea
|1973
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Norwich City
|1974
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|1975
|Aston Villa
|Norwich City
|1976
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1977
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|1978
|Nottingham Forest
|Liverpool
|1979
|Nottingham Forest
|Southampton
|1980
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Nottingham Forest
|1981
|Liverpool
|West Ham United
|1982
|Liverpool
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1983
|Liverpool
|Manchester United
|1984
|Liverpool
|Everton
|1985
|Norwich City
|Sunderland
|1986
|Oxford United
|Queens Park Rangers
|1987
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|1988
|Luton Town
|Arsenal
|1989
|Nottingham Forest
|Luton Town
|1990
|Nottingham Forest
|Oldham Athletic
|1991
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Manchester United
|1992
|Manchester United
|Nottingham Forest
|1993
|Arsenal
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1994
|Aston Villa
|Manchester United
|1995
|Liverpool
|Bolton Wanderers
|1996
|Aston Villa
|Leeds United
|1997
|Leicester City
|Middlesbrough
|1998
|Chelsea
|Middlesbrough
|1999
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Leicester City
|2000
|Leicester City
|Tranmere Rovers
|2001
|Liverpool
|Birmingham City
|2002
|Blackburn Rovers
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2003
|Liverpool
|Manchester United
|2004
|Middlesbrough
|Bolton Wanderers
|2005
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|2006
|Manchester United
|Wigan Athletic
|2007
|Chelsea
|Arsenal
|2008
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Chelsea
|2009
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2010
|Manchester United
|Aston Villa
|2011
|Birmingham City
|Arsenal
|2012
|Liverpool
|Cardiff City
|2013
|Swansea City
|Bradford City
|2014
|Manchester City
|Sunderland
|2015
|Chelsea
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2016
|Manchester City
|Liverpool
|2017
|Manchester United
|Southampton
|2018
|Manchester City
|Arsenal
|2019
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|2020
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|2021
|Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2022
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
Aston Villa were the first team to lift the League Cup in the 1960-61 season. They were beaten 2-0 by Rotherham United at Millmoor, but they turned around the tie at Villa Park with a clinical 3-0 win in the second leg of the final.
In fact, the Villans are the third-most successful team in the competition with five wins, bettered only by Liverpool (9) and Manchester City (8).
Chelsea and Manchester United also share the third spot with them as both the Premier League clubs have won the competition five times each.
However, in the last decade, it has been complete dominance by Manchester City as they have won the showpiece event six times.