Where to watch England World Cup Games: Fan zones in London, Birmingham & Manchester

Considering heading along to one of the fan zones near you? We've got a few to check out

Fans will be carefully organising their movements around England's World Cup 2022 schedule. The Three Lions faced off against Iran on November 21, then meet the United States men's national team on November 25 for a Friday 7pm kick-off. Gareth Southgate's side then complete the group stage against Wales on November 29 at 7pm.

It is difficult for England fans to forget the raucous celebrations that emanated from some of the team's fan parks for the last World Cup. The question on the minds of avid fans will now surely be where the best spot to support the team with their friends this time round.

If you happen to live near London, Manchester or Birmingham there will be a few options at your disposal. Note that you will likely have to purchase tickets to gain access to fan zones.

London

1. Powerleague Shoreditch

In the bustling heart of Shoreditch, this venue boasts a 200-person capacity with plenty of covered seating and a raised 16 ft screen for clear viewing.

2. Powerleague Romford

Situated on central Eastern Avenue, Powerleague Romford features a large wood-decked space for two hundred guests to gather under heated marquees and enjoy the game on a 13 ft screen.

3. BOXPARK - Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley

All three BOXPARK venues, located in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley, will be showing England's three group-stage games, starting with England vs Iran on November 21.

Sports radio station talkSPORT will also host its own fan zone at a 1,000-capacity venue near London Waterloo. Every single World Cup game will be screened at the venue, from the very first group game on November 20 until the final on December 18.

This fan zone will be open for all three of England's group-stage games, followed by any further games depending on how far the team gets. The event will be open 90 minutes before kick-off and until 90 minutes after the final whistle for each game.

The Fan Zone in London, England is going crazy! pic.twitter.com/XxUharoeUv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 21, 2022

Birmingham

If you are a Birmingham native, we have you covered.

1. Powerleague Birmingham

A short walk from Aston train station, the venue offers a heated marquee with a large corner bar, a 13 ft screen and seating for two hundred people.

This venue has two giant HD screens showing every game. There is a heated marquee and stretch tent for the event. Street food, live entertainment, giveaways and confetti drops will all feature.

3. Secret Space Digbeth

4TheFans is hosting interactive World Cup experiences at Secret Space in Digbeth for the England games. There will be a pre-match show before the game, food and drink and footballing action on huge anti-glare screens.

Manchester

If you are following the Three Lions from the north of England, Manchester has some great venues to enjoy.

1. Love Factory

This official Carling fan zone will take over the cavernous warehouse alongside general seating. As well as screening the matches, there will be a range of local food and drink traders.

Fans will be able to watch the Three Lions on large screens, as well as enjoy lots of footy-themed street food concession stands, a large bar area, live music and a matchday atmosphere.

3. The Trafford Centre

The Trafford Centre is creating a special ‘fanzone’ for the World Cup, showing all the matches for free on its own dedicated giant screen. Every scheduled game of the tournament will be screened, with football fans able to access the area from November 20.

As well as multiple screens including a massive 140 square meter screen football fans will also be treated to a fully immersive light show which will add to the atmosphere for England’s biggest World Cup matches.