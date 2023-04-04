Where to watch & stream Champions League live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

The Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in European football. Since its inception as the European Cup in 1955, the competition has shone a light on some of the most iconic players and moments in the sport's illustrious history.
Broadcast in all four quarters of the globe, viewing figures for the Champions League have recently surpassed those for the American Super Bowl making it the most watched sporting competition in the world.
Below you will find a full list of all Champions League television broadcasters across the world. Deals are in place until 2024.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.
Watch & live stream Champions League in the UK and USA
From 2024 onwards, coverage of the UEFA Champions League in the UK will be split across BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. Highlights will also be shown on BBC's flagship show Match of the Day.
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|UK
|BT Sport
|USA
|Paramount+
Watch and live stream Champions League in Europe
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Albania
|RTSH / Tring
|Andorra
|Movistar+
|Armenia
|Vivaro Media
|Austria
|ServusTV / Sky Sport / DAZN
|Belgium
|Proximus / RTL / DPG Media
|Croatia
|HRT / Arena Sport
|Cyprus
|CYTA
|Czech Republic
|Canal+
|Denmark
|Viaplay
|Estonia
|Viaplay
|Finland
|TV4 Media
|France
|beIN Sports / Canal+ / RMC Sport / TF1
|Georgia
|Adjarasport / Silk Sport
|Germany
|DAZN / Amazon Prime Video / ZDF
|Greece
|Cosmote TV / Mega Channel
|Hungary
|MVTA / AMC Networks
|Iceland
|Viaplay / Syn
|Ireland
|LiveScore / BT Sport / RTE / Virgin Media
|Italy
|Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sport, Mediaset
|Israel
|Sports Channel
|Latvia
|Viaplay
|Lithuania
|Viaplay
|Kosovo
|ArtSport / Klan Kosova / Arena Sport
|Moldova
|Prime / Setanta Sport
|Montenegro
|Arena Sport
|Netherlands
|RTL / Ziggo
|North Macedonia
|Arena Sport / MRT
|Norway
|TV 2
|Poland
|TVP / Polsat
|Portugal
|TVI / Eleven Sports
|Romania
|Digi Sport / Prima TV / Orange Sport
|Russia
|MatchTV
|Serbia
|Arena Sport
|Slovakia
|Nova Sport / Premier Sport
|Spain
|Movistar+
|Sweden
|TV4 Media
|Switzerland
|Teleclub / CH Media
|Turkey
|Exxen, Saran Media
|Ukraine
|MEGOGO
Watch and live stream Champions League in the Americas
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Argentina
|FOX Sports
|Bolivia
|Bolivision
Brazil
|SBT / TNT Sports / HBO Max
|Canada
|DAZN
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports / Sportsmaz
|Costa Rica
|Teletica
|Ecuador
|RTS
|El Salvador
|TCS
|Guatemala
|Chapin TV
|Honduras
|TVC
|Nicaragua
|Canal 10
|Panama
|Paramount+
|Peru
|ESPN
|Venezuela
|TLT
|Uruguay
|ESPN
Watch and live stream Champions League in MENA and Africa
|Country
|TV & live stream
|Middle East
|beIN Sports
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport / Canal+ Afrique
Watch and live stream Premier League in Asia
|Country
|TV & live stream
|Cambodia
|beIN Sports
|Central Asia
|Saran Media
|China
|PPTV / IQIYI / Tencent / Youku
|Hong Kong
|beIN Sports / PCCW
|India
|Sony Pictures Entertainment
|Indonesia
|Emtek
|Japan
|SPOTV
|Laos
|beIN Sports
|Macau
|TDM
|Malaysia
|beIN Sports
|Mongolia
|SPS
|Myanmar
|Canal+
|Phillipines
|TAP DMV
|Singapore
|beIN Sports
|South Korea
|SPOTV
|Taiwan
|ELTA
|Tajikistan
|Varzish TV
|Thailand
|beIN Sports
|Vietnam
|FPT