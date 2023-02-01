Where to watch Liga MX on TV & live stream online

GOAL lets you know where and how to watch the Liga MX on TV and live stream online

The 2023 season of Liga MX kicked off on January 6 with San Luis edging out Necaxa 3-2 in the season opener.

Reigning champions Pachuca are once again leading the Liga MX table with nine points from the first four games. They are followed by Monterrey who are tied on points with the leaders.

Club America are the most successful team in the history of the league, winning it a record 13 times. They are closely followed by Guadalajara, who have one less title than Club America.

As a new season of the Mexican top division league has kicked off, GOAL gives you the details on how and where to watch Liga MX across the world.

Where to watch Liga MX on TV and stream online?

Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch Liga MX across the world.

Country TV channel & stream Mexico Televisa, TV Azteca, Claro Sports, Imagen Television, Fox Sports, ESPN Latin America USA Sling TV, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN, UniMas, (Spanish), FS1, FS2 (English) Canada OneSoccer Argentina Las Estrellas, Claro Sports Honduras TUDN En Vivo, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Claro Sports, ESPN Latin America Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama Fox Sports Cono Norte, , ESPN Latin America Belize Fox Sports Cono Norte, Claro Sports, ESPN Latin America Cuba Claro Sports Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay Claro Sports Venezuela Fox Sports Cono Norte, Claro Sports Brazil ESPN Brasil Puerto Rico TUDN.com

Check out which games are on UK TV and U.S. TV today.

Highlights of Liga MX games will be available on the league's official YouTube channel.