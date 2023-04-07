Where next? Declan Rice given Arsenal transfer advice by former West Ham team-mate Andy Carroll

Declan Rice has been urged to make Arsenal his next port of call, with transfer advice being handed out by former West Ham team-mate Andy Carroll.

Big decisions to made on midfielder

Previously linked with Man Utd & Chelsea

Now said to be on Gunners' radar

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder is once again generating plenty of speculation heading towards another recruitment window. Rice has remained loyal to West Ham for now, but his contract – which does include a 12-month extension option – is due to expire in 2024 and the Hammers have some big decisions to make on the 24-year-old’s future.

He has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the past, but Premier League leaders Arsenal are also said to be in the hunt for his signature. Carroll believes Emirates Stadium would be the logical next step for a player who he knows well and one that fits the mould in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carroll has told Metro: “I can’t really see Declan Rice leaving the Premier League. West Ham aren’t doing great at the moment but Declan loves West Ham. I was at the club with him when he was a kid coming through – he is a great guy and a great player. We all know he needs to go to a top club. I can’t see him going outside of England, but he should go to a top-three or top-two club.

“I’d like to see Declan at Arsenal to be honest – I’m not an Arsenal fan but I like the way they’re playing at the minute. The way Mikel Arteta has them playing and the young lads coming through – you see the team and the average age is incredible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice stepped out of West Ham’s academy system as a promising centre-half, but he is now one of the finest holding midfielders in European football and continues to see his list of suitors grow as a deal in east London runs down.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? West Ham have made it clear that Rice will not come cheap if there is a deal to be done in upcoming transfer windows, with David Moyes having stated on a regular basis that a prized asset at the London Stadium will have a nine-figure price tag placed around his neck.