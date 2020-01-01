'Where do you start with Tottenham?' - Hutton predicts massive rebuild job for Mourinho

The former Spurs defender has urged those in north London to back their manager in the recruitment market, with there plenty of issues to address

Tottenham require a major “makeover” under Jose Mourinho, says Alan Hutton, with the Portuguese needing money to be made available across multiple transfer windows.

Questions are being asked of a proven coach in north London just a matter of months after his arrival.

Having taken the decision to part with Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019, Spurs turned to a former Chelsea and Manchester United boss for inspiration.

Untimely injuries have conspired against Mourinho, with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son among those ruled out, but he has struggled to motivate his new squad as a collective.

Hutton believes a long-term rebuilding project needs to be overseen, with it going to take considerable funds and more than one recruitment market in order for Mourinho to make his mark.

The former Spurs defender told Football Insider: “Where do you start with Tottenham?

“I think the warning signs were there, even last season – take the Champions League final out, I think they were disappointing before that.

“They change their manager, they have that bounce with Mourinho – even though they’re in a better position, I just think everything that they’re doing; they’re leaking goals, the formation, they’re all over the place.

“Yes, you can argue the injuries, it’s a bad injury list, three, four key players, totally agree.

“It’s bad, but they’ve still got a quality squad and I think everybody forgets that. They talk about [Harry] Kane and Son and [Moussa] Sissoko but they’ve still got a very good squad.

“At that level, they should be able to keep the ball out the net and they have got enough quality going forward.

“I think it’s a massive job, it won’t be [solved in] the summer, I think it’s going to be a few (transfer windows). If they think Mourinho’s the right man for the job, that’s fine, they need to stick with him and give him the money to spend and to rebuild the squad. I think it needs a makeover, shall we say.”

Spurs entered a coronavirus-enforced break from competitive action sat eighth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of the top four and out of FA Cup and Champions League competition.