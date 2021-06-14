When will Premier League 2021-22 fixtures be released?

Goal has the information about when full Premier League fixtures will be announced for Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal & more

It seems like this summer is full of nonstop football action, with the Premier League only having just concluded and the likes of Euro 2020, Copa America and the Olympics being played in full force.

There will only be the briefest of pauses between international tournaments and the start of the Premier League, with the likes of English heavyweights Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all eager for a shot at domestic glory.

With the 2021-22 Premier League season due to begin in August, Goal has what you need to know about when the official fixture list will be announced.

When will the 2021-22 Premier League fixtures be announced?

The fixtures for the new Premier League season will be released at 9am BST (4am ET) on Wednesday June 16.

They will be made available on the Premier League official website, but Goal will have the fixtures and dates for all 20 clubs by that time.

Manchester City are the defending English champions, having just won their fifth Premier League title.

The likes of Norwich, Brentford and Watford will join the Premier League as the newly promoted teams, replacing relegated sides Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United.

Brentford are returning to the English top-flight after a 74-year absence, while both Norwich and Watford both rejoin after a year in the Championship.

When will the 2021-22 Premier League season start?

The Premier League 2021-22 season will begin on Saturday August 14.

The campaign is set to start about a month after Euro 2020 is completed, the showpiece tournament ending on July 11 with the final.

Players involved in Euro 2020 will be getting a short break before the preparations for Premier League season start.

The 2021-22 Premier League season will end on Sunday May 22, 2022, with all games on that day kicking off at the same time as is the tradition.

Premier League 2021-22 teams