When will Jose Mourinho retire? Ex-Man Utd & Chelsea boss says 'nothing has changed' as he still hates losing

Jose Mourinho says “nothing has changed” when it comes to his retirement plans, as the Portuguese still loves winning and hates losing..

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss, who is currently in charge of Serie A giants Roma, has stated in the past that he will look to walk away from coaching at some point in his 60s. He is now 59 years of age, and will celebrate a notable birthday on January 26, but he has no plans to give up his day job any time soon as his passion for the game continues to burn as brightly as ever.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mourinho has said at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro event when quizzed on his future: “These 22 years have passed quickly, but I want to continue. I feel good, I feel strong [and] motivated. I like winning, I hate losing - nothing has changed. The colour of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I want to go on. Not for another 22 years, as there is no time, but for a few more years.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho boasts one of the most enviable medal collections in world football, with the Portuguese tactician having claimed Champions League, Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and Europa Conference League crowns over the course of a remarkable career.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? His contract at Roma is due to run until the summer of 2024 and he is working hard to make them as competitive as ever in domestic and continental competition.