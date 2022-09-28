When will Berhalter announce final USMNT World Cup roster?

Everything you need to know about when and how the USMNT squad will be selected

It's been eight years since the U.S. men's national team played at a World Cup, so all eyes will be on the Stars and Stripes' young stars when they take the field in Qatar this November.

After successfully qualifying through a sprint of a campaign through CONCACAF, the USMNT will now meet Wales, England and Iran on the big stage as they return to the tournament for the first time since 2014.

But, before they U.S. can take the field, head coach Gregg Berhalter must select the 26 players that will be in the team. So when and how will that happen? GOAL has all you need to know.

When will the USMNT squad be announced for the World Cup?

Berhalter is set to announce the complete 26-man USMNT squad on November 9 at an event held in New York City.

The announcement will come five days ahead of FIFA's deadline for roster submissions and 12 days before the USMNT's World Cup opener against Wales.

Normally, rosters are announced weeks in advance but, with club matches being played right up until that deadline, the process has changed to accommodate this World Cup's winter schedule.

What has Berhalter said about his World Cup roster?

After selecting the roster for September friendlies, Berhalter was quick to stress that his squad could change drastically in the lead-up to the World Cup due to form and injuries.

"A lot can happen between now and November 9, which is when we're announcing the final roster," he said.

"The actual date for FIFA is November 14, and a lot can happen between the ninth and the 14th, so just keep that in mind."

However, Berhalter has also said that, in an ideal world, he has already decided what his starting XI will look like in Qatar.

"Ideally, in a perfect world, I have [my World Cup lineup ]in mind, but one thing I know is that that's not international soccer," Berhalter said.

"Do I think we have the best players in each position identified? Yes. Do I think they're all going to be available for the start of the World Cup? I don't know."