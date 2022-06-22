When will La Liga 2022-23 fixtures be released? Announcement date and time
La Liga 2021-22 was wrapped by Real Madrid quite early but it won't be long before Carlo Ancelotti's men will be back on the pitch to defend their crown.
The players are currently enjoying their pre-season break, and they will return to training in the first week of July.
With the 2022-23 Liga season due to begin in August, GOAL has what you need to know about when the official fixture list will be announced.
When will the 2022-23 La Liga fixtures be announced?
The fixtures for the new Liga season will be released on Thursday, June 23 with the official announcement expected at 4pm BST / 11am ET.
Real Madrid are the defending champions, having clinched their 35th league title in 2021-22. Almería, Real Valladolid, and Girona are the newly-promoted teams while, Levante, Alaves, and Granada have been relegated.
Almeria are making a comeback to top-flight football after a gap of seven years, while Valladolid, after a brief absence of one season. Meanwhile, Girona will once again have a taste of first division football after three years.
When will the 2022-23 La Liga season start?
La Liga start date
August 12, 2022
La Liga finish date
June 4, 2023
August 12, 2022, is the start date of the La Liga 2022-23 season. However, the league will be paused on November 14 due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. After the spectacle in Qatar finishes, the competition will restart on December 29.
La Liga 2022-23 will end on June 4, 2023, with all games on that day kicking off at the same time, as is tradition.
La Liga 2022-23 teams
Club
Stadium
2021-22 Position
Almeria
Juegos Mediterraneos
1st in Segunda
Atheltic Club
San Mames
8th
Atletico Madrid
Wanda Metropolitano
3rd
Barcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
2nd
Cadiz
Nuevo Mirandilla
17th
Elche
Martinez Valero
13th
Espanyol
RCDE Stadium
14th
Getafe
Coliseum Alfonso Perez
15th
Girona
Estadi Montilivi
Segunda Play-off winners
Mallorca
Viit Mallorca Estadi
16th
Osasuna
El Sadar
10th
Rayo Vallecano
Vallecas
12th
Real Betis
Benito Villamarin
5th
Real Madrid
Santiago Bernabeu
1st
Real Sociedad
Reale Arena
6th
Sevilla
Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
4th
Valencia
Mestalla
9th
Real Valladolid
Jose Zorilla
2nd in Segunda Division
Villarreal
La Ceramica
7th