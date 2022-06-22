When will La Liga 2022-23 fixtures be released? Announcement date and time

GOAL tells you about when full La Liga fixtures will be announced for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid & more

La Liga 2021-22 was wrapped by Real Madrid quite early but it won't be long before Carlo Ancelotti's men will be back on the pitch to defend their crown.

The players are currently enjoying their pre-season break, and they will return to training in the first week of July.

With the 2022-23 Liga season due to begin in August, GOAL has what you need to know about when the official fixture list will be announced.

When will the 2022-23 La Liga fixtures be announced?

The fixtures for the new Liga season will be released on Thursday, June 23 with the official announcement expected at 4pm BST / 11am ET.

Real Madrid are the defending champions, having clinched their 35th league title in 2021-22. Almería, Real Valladolid, and Girona are the newly-promoted teams while, Levante, Alaves, and Granada have been relegated.

Almeria are making a comeback to top-flight football after a gap of seven years, while Valladolid, after a brief absence of one season. Meanwhile, Girona will once again have a taste of first division football after three years.

When will the 2022-23 La Liga season start?

La Liga start date August 12, 2022 La Liga finish date June 4, 2023

August 12, 2022, is the start date of the La Liga 2022-23 season. However, the league will be paused on November 14 due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. After the spectacle in Qatar finishes, the competition will restart on December 29.

La Liga 2022-23 will end on June 4, 2023, with all games on that day kicking off at the same time, as is tradition.

La Liga 2022-23 teams