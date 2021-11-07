When is the World Cup qualifier between Tanzania vs DR Congo and how can I watch?

Tanzania will continue with the quest to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals when they host the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, November 11.

Taifa Stars are still in contention to reach Qatar as they are topping Group J with seven points from four matches, the same number of points as second-placed Benin, but they have a better goal aggregate.

Tanzania under Danish coach Kim Poulsen, kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 away draw against the Leopards, returned home to beat Madagascar 3-2, lost 1-0 against Benin but recovered to beat them 1-0 away.

Just like Taifa Stars, the Leopards can also make it to Qatar if they win their remaining two matches and hope that the leading pack loses theirs.

Congo kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Tanzania, drew 1-1 against Benin, beat Madagascar 2-0 before losing 1-0 away to Madagascar in the reverse fixture and they are now third on the table with five points.

Poulsen will rely on the likes of Simba SC’s Aishi Manula who has been outstanding in goal, as well as Wydad AC winger Simon Msuva, who scored the winning goal away to Benin in the team’s last game.

Nickson Kibabage has been given another chance in the team alongside Ramadhani Chombo of Biashara United while Mbwana Samatta, who turns out for Belgian First Division team Royal Antwerp, on loan from Fenerbahce, will most likely lead the attacking line.

In the last five matches between the two nations, Tanzania have the upper hand as they have won two matches, Congo have one win while the other two matches have ended in draws.

The last time Tanzania beat Congo was in 2018 during a friendly as goals from Samatta and Shiza Kichuya gave them a 2-0 win at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Meanwhile, Congo’s last win against Taifa Stars came in a friendly staged in 2009 which they comfortably won 2-0 at Uhuru Stadium in Tanzania.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Thursday, November 11.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time (EAT) Time (Tanzania) Match Channel 11/11/21 16:00 16:00 Tanzania vs DR Congo Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Tanzania

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will provide comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.