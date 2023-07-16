When is the Women's World Cup 2023 opening ceremony, who is performing & where to watch?

Everything you need to know about the curtain-raiser event in New Zealand as the much-anticipated Women's World Cup gets started.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to be the biggest women’s football tournament to date. There has never been more interest in the women’s game, with the stadium attendances being smashed, viewing figures have sky-rocketed while the professional game is constantly progressing.

With some of the biggest stars in women's football, all set to take centre stage at this World Cup, the excitement, the interest and the coverage are expected to be better than ever before.

Before a ball is even kicked, the tournament is set to deliver some genuine entertainment on display. As is tradition with any major sporting showpiece event, an opening ceremony will kick start proceedings on the pitch.

So, what will be the theme of the pre-tournament extravaganza in New Zealand be and when is it? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the Women's World Cup 2023 opening ceremony?

Date: July 20, 2023 Time: 5am GMT/ 1am ET/ 3pm BST Where: Eden Park, Auckland

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, just before the opening game between co-hosts New Zealand and Norway.

That game kicks off at 5pm local time NZST, which is 5am GMT (1 am ET, 3pm BST), with the dazzling ceremony poised to take place after the players’ pre-match warm-up.

Unlike the recent men's World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar last year, which was a full-fledged 30-minute show, the WWC 2023 opening spectacle is rumoured to have a run-time of only about 10 minutes.

Where is the World Cup opening ceremony taking place?

The Opening Ceremony will be held at New Zealand's national stadium, Eden Park, in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau. This 50,000-seater stadium, which is primarily used for rugby union in winter and cricket in summer, will also host six group matches, one round of 16, one quarter-final, and one of two semi-final clashes.

Getty

What will happen at the Women's World Cup opening ceremony?

The ceremony will feature mind-blowing, electrifying performances showcasing the cultural diversity and heritage of New Zealand and Australia.

Alongside breathtaking performances, vibrant displays, and other pageants that are set to captivate global audiences, one of the major attractions will be the live performance of the official Women’s World Cup 2023 track, “Do It Again,” by Australian female artist Mallrat and Kiwi singer Benee.

Inviting singers for the opening ceremony is a staple for all FIFA events, with French singer Jain and Canadian Sarah McLachlan performing in the previous edition of Women's World Cup in 2019.

Meanwhile, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw BTS star Jung Kook, 'Waka Waka’ singer Shakira, and Black Eyed Peas, among others, dazzle the crowd.

Below is the list of all performances to enjoy at the opening ceremony at Eden Park:

Performer Performing Mallrat and Benee Do It Again The New Zealand Maori All Blacks Haka The Sydney Symphony Orchestra Various pieces A vocal group of children from across the world Poem about the power of football

Where can I watch the Women's World Cup 2023 opening ceremony?

The opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be broadcast live on BBC and ITV in the UK, with a simultaneous streaming option available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Fox Sport and Telemundo will air the Opening Ceremony in English and Spanish in the United States. As alluded to above, the opening ceremony is expected to be shown before the New Zealand vs Norway game.

