When is the next Liverpool vs Manchester United match? Dates for northwest derby fixtures

Here's what you need to know about when the next northwest derby will take place

Liverpool vs Manchester United is one of the most exciting derbies in English football and the world, pitting together the country's two most successful clubs against one another.

The game is usually a heated affair, and previous iterations have been fiery and passionate – understandably so, as the rivalry goes back decades, throughout the reigns of Sir Alex Ferguson, and involving legendary local heroes such as Steven Gerrard and Gary Neville.

GOAL has what you need to know about when the next Liverpool vs Man United a.k.a. Northwest derby is, as well as recent results and more.

When is the next Liverpool vs Manchester United match?

Date Match Competition Mar 5, 2023 Liverpool vs Man United Premier League

The next competitive game between Liverpool and Manchester United is a Premier League game at Anfield on March 5, 2023.

Manchester United vs Liverpool recent results

Liverpool dominated Manchester United in the Northwest derby meetings in the Premier League last season, with an aggregate score of 9-0.

However, besides the 4-0 win over the Reds in a pre-season friendly, United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford in the return Premier League bout this season.

View the most recent Man Utd vs Liverpool results below.

Date Result Competition Aug 23, 2022 Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool Premier League Jul 22, 2022 Man Utd 4-0 Liverpool Club friendly Apr 19, 2022 Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd Premier League Oct 24, 2021 Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool Premier League May 13, 2021 Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool Premier League Jan 24, 2021 Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool FA Cup Jan 17, 2021 Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd Premier League

Which club has won the most trophies?

The pair are the two most successful sides in England, and each boast glittering trophy cabinets. Manchester United overtook the Liverpool as England's most successful club in the '90s and 2000s, winning 23 league titles and 23 domestic cups – but Liverpool still boast six European Cup/Champions League trophies to United's three.

Moreover, Liverpool won their first ever Premier League title (and 19th league) in 2020, while Man Utd have recently broke their six-year trophy drought with the sixth League Cup win.

You can view each club's honours below.

Competition Man Utd Liverpool Premier League 20 19 Second division 2 4 FA Cup 12 8 League Cup 6 9 Community Shield 21 16 Champions League 3 6 Europa League 1 3 Cup Winners' Cup 1 0 UEFA Super Cup 1 4 Intercontinental Cup 1 0 Club World Cup 1 1 Total 73 70