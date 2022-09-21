When is the game between South Africa and Sierra Leone and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Bafana Bafana’s international friendly against the West African side

South Africa take on Sierra Leone during the international break with both teams preparing for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana’s last outing was in June where they bowed 2-1 to Morocco despite taking an eighth-minute lead through Lyle Foster inside Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.

For the Leone Stars, they played out a 2-2 draw with Guinea Bissau – as their chances of qualifying for Cote d’Ivoire 2023 look shaky.

On a positive side, this game will serve as an opportunity for coach Hugo Broos to try newcomers that include Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane, TS Galaxy’s Melusi Buthelezi, Stellenbosch FC’s Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Luke le Roux of Varbergs, Cyprus-based Mihlali Mayambela and Orlando Pirates’ Zakhele Lepasa.

Regardless of the result, the 1996 African champions would be aiming to put their squad in good shape for their next competitive outing against Liberia.



Getty Images

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between South Africa and Sierra Leone is scheduled for 14:00 (West African Time) on Saturday, September 24.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (South Africa) Match Channel 24/9/22 14:00 (WAT) 13:00pm South Africa vs Sierra Leone SuperSport,SABC

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Getty Images

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

