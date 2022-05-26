When is the game between Nigeria and Mexico and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' international friendly against El Tri

Nigeria take on Mexico in an international friendly billed for the United States of America.

The North Americans - who will be featuring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - have been zoned against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C.

And to prepare for the tough task ahead, Gerardo Martino’s men, who are the most successful team in the Concacaf Gold Cup with eight titles, will square up with the three-time African champions.

The last meeting between the two countries was in a friendly match on July 4, 2021, with the Mexicans defeating the West Africans - mainly Nigeria Professional Football League stars - 4-0 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.



WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Mexico is scheduled for 01:00 (West African Time) on Sunday, May 29.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 29/5/22 12:00 GMT 01:00 Nigeria vs Mexico SuperSport, AIT

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

AT&T Stadium, Texas

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

